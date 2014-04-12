Here’s How The Unluckiest Contestant In ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ History Lost $1 Million

#Wheel of Fortune
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.12.14 43 Comments

wheel of fortune julian

Pity the poor Julian, who’s being called the “worst contestant in Wheel of Fortune history.” Now now everyone, let’s be easy on the guy. First off, he lives in Indiana, and also, he did just lose at least $24,000, a brand new car, trips to Jamaica and London, and a chance to win $1 million. So we’ll settle for the far more sympathetic “most unlucky contestant” (though he is TERRIBLE at this game).

It gets…not better.

I believe Random Guy Shouting at the TV Said It Best: “Stupid f*ck.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wheel of Fortune
TAGSWHEEL OF FORTUNE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP