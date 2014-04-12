Here’s How The Unluckiest Contestant In ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ History Lost $1 Million

Pity the poor Julian, who’s being called the “worst contestant in Wheel of Fortune history.” Now now everyone, let’s be easy on the guy. First off, he lives in Indiana, and also, he did just lose at least $24,000, a brand new car, trips to Jamaica and London, and a chance to win $1 million. So we’ll settle for the far more sympathetic “most unlucky contestant” (though he is TERRIBLE at this game).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It gets…not better.

I believe Random Guy Shouting at the TV Said It Best: “Stupid f*ck.”