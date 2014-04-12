Here’s How The Unluckiest Contestant In ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ History Lost $1 Million

Pity the poor Julian, who’s being called the “worst contestant in Wheel of Fortune history.” Now now everyone, let’s be easy on the guy. First off, he lives in Indiana, and also, he did just lose at least $24,000, a brand new car, trips to Jamaica and London, and a chance to win $1 million. So we’ll settle for the far more sympathetic “most unlucky contestant” (though he is TERRIBLE at this game).
It gets…not better.
I believe Random Guy Shouting at the TV Said It Best: “Stupid f*ck.”
That can’t be real.
They are fucking with us, right?
Nope. 100% real. I actually was watching it and couldn’t believe how massively he was screwing up.
I mean not real as in contrived and staged in an effort to get people to talk about Wheel of Fortune
Like how that ridiculous baby buggy thing seemed to also be set up…this would just be the exact opposite of that. Those two moments happening in the span of, what, a month? And before that when the hell did anyone on the internet ever talk about Wheel of Fortune?
Or he’s an idiot….let’s go with that and not Wheel of Fortune Conspiracy
His school is probably PISSED that he’s broadcasting the fact that he goes there
INDIANA UNIVERSITY! GO HOOSIERS! goddamn it
On the Spot Dice Spin?
What the fuck dude?!?
At least he didn’t answer, “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium”. So I guess that’s the upside…
Damn it bud, not the best way to rep IU… Jesus
What did he think The World’s Fasted -a- was? He guessed a C so I’m thinking he thought it was Cat…even though the topic was “person”
And “r” was already on the board. Cab, maybe? :/
I’m pretty sure he was going for “car” and just didn’t notice that the R was already out.
People on that show can sometimes have the tendon-cy to mispronounce words. No need to treat him like he’s some “heel” for not knowing how to pronounce a word. Have some sympathy for this guy
As Bob Dylan sang in in his song “Temporary Like Achilles.”
Like a poor fool in his prime
Yes, I know you can hear me walk
But is your heart made out of stone, or is it lime
Or is it just solid rock ?
After all, bad luck comes quickly with every spin of the dice.
OK what about “on the spot dice spin” tho?
+1
Come on, this guy is a walking stereotype.
I nearly tore my “A-Chilis” tendon last time I ate too many mediocre ribs at a crappy casual dining restaurant. .
This guy probably needs to be on a suicide watch. He is definitely beating himself up over this.
Maybe it is a guy from whoever Indiana’s rival school is and pretended to he from there to troll?
If so, then he’s still an idiot for coughing up all those prizes, but at least he’s got admirable resolve.
For some reason, I was just reminded of the Substitute Teacher Sketch from Key & Peele. Ay-Ay-Ron.
Indiana, man. Figures he’d be from there.
I’d say the guy is ridiculously LUCKY, and just… well, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and say he’s overly impulsive, rather than dumb. Mispronouncing Achilles made me kind of sad, though. Sad that he did it, and sad that they didn’t give him the win. I didn’t know pronunciation was so important, especially pronunciation of ancient Greek names.
It’s also kind of the name of a part of your body.
Really? I’d call my penis an Ajax, at best.
These price is right videos crack me up
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Agreed. These are amazing.
You have heard of the “most interesting man in the world,” this guy is the “stupidest man in the world.”
What the hell is up with the comments?
Could you be a little more specific?
So, how do Americans play that game, when all your accents are different?. What a Texan says and what a New Yorker says, when both try to pronounce Achilles, sound totally different, right?.
And what would you say when a person speaking the Queens English pronounced it?. It would be “correct” English, but sound wrong to you, right?.
No and no.
No, your accents don’t sound totally different, and no, English doesn’t sound wrong to you ? . . .
Hey, the village called, they want their idiot back.
1. No, a Texan and a New Yorker would pronounce Achilles identically.
2. No, a Queen’s English speaker’s pronunciation of Achilles wouldn’t sound wrong to me.
3. You asked twice whether you were right, and I answered on both counts, so why the rude remark?
4. I’m a genius, for the record.
Dialects certainly sound different around America (as they do around England, by the way), but there are still correct pronunciations. I don’t watch “wheel” all that often, but it happens on occasion on a show like “Jeopardy” where someone has a thick enough accent that they have to pause and think about whether the pronunciation is valid. For the most part people recognize their accents and when attempting to speak clearly and be understood they know how to modify their speech to be more “proper.”
But even still… a dialect / accent rarely changes the inherent pronunciation, so much as draws out a syllable or drops a trailing letter. Again… this is no different than the “Queen’s” English.
Thank you for thinking about what I asked, Bobman.
You say that on occasion they have to think about whether the pronunciation is valid. So clearly I was right, they have to say “Wow, what did the Cajun say?. *ask expert linguist* OK, that is alright, that IS HOW CAJUN PEOPLE MISPRONOUNCE THAT ENGLISH WORD.
Just like they would have to do if they played that game in the UK, and the contestant was from Kerry or Renfrewshire.
No, you were wrong.
Don’t think we will be seeing him on Jeopardy any time soon.
I missed this one but I think the girl from Oklahoma had it pretty bad too. She had the final puzzle missing maybe 3 letters. 2 of those letters were printed plain as day on the sweatshirt she was wearing. OU. I don’t remember the puzzle now but seriously. OU. in that order in 2 of the 4 words of her puzzle.
His dumb ass belongs on Family Feud. Even Steve Harvey would laugh at him, and that dude sees all kinds of stupid
Well what the fuck. So let’s say a non-native English speaker gets on the show and mispronounces an already solved puzzle. So he loses? Fuck this stupid show, regardless of how dumb the dude might be.
come on how the hell did this guy even get into college achilles you got 1 of the most famous greek myth characters names worng than worlds fastest car it’s worlds fastest man dumbo
hahahahah yo im in tears right na b