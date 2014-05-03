Here’s Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender And James McAvoy Dancing To Blurred Lines

Judging from these clips, when the cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past stop by your show, it’s wall to wall entertainment. Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy brought their onslaught of chiseled looks and accents to The Graham Norton Show to do what basically boiled down to whatever they wanted to do.

They danced to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” looked at some exceptionally friendly fan art, and managed to cover Hugh Jackman almost lopping off his penis with Wolverine’s claws. What more could you ask for?

First up is the dancing, supposedly an on-set ritual. They could’ve maybe picked a better song, maybe some Molly Hatchet or something, but they look like they’re having fun at least.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next is the penis chopping you might’ve heard about. The incident happened during X2: X-Men United, but I don’t know how he didn’t fall into that trap from day one on the first movie.

And here we have the guys looking over some of the X-Men fan art that is flying around out there. McAvoy and Fassbender will now be smiling in my nightmares for years to come.

(Via The Graham Norton Show)