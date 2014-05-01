Here’s Jimmy Fallon And Cameron Diaz Photobombing Helpless Tourists On Top Of Rockefeller Center

Jimmy Fallon returned to the Top Of The Rock to once again photobomb some more tourists, this time with the help of Cameron Diaz. You might remember how he tried this a few months back with the help of the wonderful Jon Hamm, so it makes sense to give it another go.

The problem here is that they reuse a lot of the same ideas that Fallon and Hamm tried out, especially the hoagie shot. It lends itself to easy comparison, but at the same time it reveals quite the lack of Jon Hamm and I don’t know if that’s so great.

(Via The Tonight Show)