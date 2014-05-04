Here’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Joe Biden’s Hilarious Team-Up From The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

VEEP meets the real VP in this hilarious team-up from this years White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer gets caught up with Joe Biden before the dinner and hilarity ensues, even if some of that hilarity involves political cameos that always sort of make me groan a bit.
There’s a lot to love here though and it’s chock full of surprises, including a very special House Of Cards reference. Don’t worry, no one gets thrown in front of a train.
Doesn’t it seem like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is becoming a bigger media event each year? There’s always a lot of buzz with big name hosts, like Joel McHale, and guest appearances galore that you almost forget that you’re paying attention to a bunch of stuffy DC types.
(Via HBO)
keep your veep, gimme more alpha house
Said no one ever.
Michael, I honestly feel sorry for your comedic sensibilities.
Spoken like a true Martian cannibal.
@Billybob <— groks
This was amazing. “We can all look directly into the camera, Kevin. The point is: You’re not supposed to.”
Uh, the correct Bidenmobile is a ’80 Trans Am.
“You wanna arm wrestle?”
When Michelle Obama challenges you, you step the hell off.
Biden is fantastic. One of the most cringe-worthy things in human history is when a politician tries to be funny. But Biden knocks it out of the park every time. If he retires when his term is up, he could have a legit career as an actor.
No: In my dreams he’s supposed to host a talk show called Biden Time with Joe Biden.