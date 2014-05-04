Here’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Joe Biden’s Hilarious Team-Up From The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

#Joe Biden #Julia Louis Dreyfus #HBO #Veep
05.04.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

VEEP meets the real VP in this hilarious team-up from this years White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer gets caught up with Joe Biden before the dinner and hilarity ensues, even if some of that hilarity involves political cameos that always sort of make me groan a bit.

There’s a lot to love here though and it’s chock full of surprises, including a very special House Of Cards reference. Don’t worry, no one gets thrown in front of a train.

Doesn’t it seem like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is becoming a bigger media event each year? There’s always a lot of buzz with big name hosts, like Joel McHale, and guest appearances galore that you almost forget that you’re paying attention to a bunch of stuffy DC types.

(Via HBO)

