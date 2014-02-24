Here’s Michonne Making Out With A Can Of Crazy Cheese From Tonight’s ‘The Walking Dead’

UPDATE: More GIFs From Tonight’s ‘The Walking Dead’
On tonight’s The Walking Dead, we met Abraham, and Rick spent too much time under the bed, but the funniest/weirdest moment came from a not-so-serious Michonne attempting to cheer up Carl with a can of Crazy Cheese. Too bad Carl only laughs on the inside.
CAAAAAAWWWWWWWWWWWWWRRRRRRRRRRRRRRLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
Stop being so tv show Jon Snow-y!
Is it just me, or did this episode showcase some of the worst acting Cor-al has done yet? And that’s saying a lot given his past “performances.”
It was pretty bad, and that gives me hope that they either kill him, or do some narrative leap forward and replace him.
I too cringed every single time he tried to emote.
I’m pretty sure that the giant crying robot bear from the Sochi Olympics can emote better than Cor-al