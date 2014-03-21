Here's Proof That Hannibal Buress' Story About Pretending To Be Donald Glover’s Agent Is 100% True

#Hannibal Buress
News & Culture Writer
03.21.14 5 Comments

So remember that standup clip we posted yesterday of Hannibal Buress telling that amazing story about pretending to be Donald Glover’s agent to get into an Eddie Griffin show for free? Well this story just took a turn for the awesome because thanks to Donald Glover, we now have confirmation that the story was indeed 100% true. Earlier this afternoon Glover tweeted:

glover-buress

Note that the text message is dated July 5th, 2012. There is absolutely nothing that I don’t love about this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hannibal Buress
TAGSDONALD GLOVERHANNIBAL BURESShoaxes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP