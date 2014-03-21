Here's Proof That Hannibal Buress' Story About Pretending To Be Donald Glover’s Agent Is 100% True

So remember that standup clip we posted yesterday of Hannibal Buress telling that amazing story about pretending to be Donald Glover’s agent to get into an Eddie Griffin show for free? Well this story just took a turn for the awesome because thanks to Donald Glover, we now have confirmation that the story was indeed 100% true. Earlier this afternoon Glover tweeted:

Note that the text message is dated July 5th, 2012. There is absolutely nothing that I don’t love about this.