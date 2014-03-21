Here's Proof That Hannibal Buress' Story About Pretending To Be Donald Glover’s Agent Is 100% True

So remember that standup clip we posted yesterday of Hannibal Buress telling that amazing story about pretending to be Donald Glover’s agent to get into an Eddie Griffin show for free? Well this story just took a turn for the awesome because thanks to Donald Glover, we now have confirmation that the story was indeed 100% true. Earlier this afternoon Glover tweeted:
Note that the text message is dated July 5th, 2012. There is absolutely nothing that I don’t love about this.
I always imagined Hannibal Buress as the voice of Rallo from The Cleveland Show.
I just like to read things in Hannibal’s voice because it instantly makes anything funnier. That guy’s got great delivery.
This story is just the best.
I really hope Hannibal’s next text was, “Alright, now I’m going to go hop on this shuttle bus!”
Who the hell saves a text message that long?