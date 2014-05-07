Here’s Seth Rogen Dressed As One Extremely Ugly Teenage Girl Alongside Jimmy Fallon And Zac Efron

Seth Rogen appeared on The Tonight Show and with him came the latest installment of the “Ew!” sketch that was such a hit when Michelle Obama appeared on the show. Instead of Will Ferrell and The First Lady, we get Seth Rogen and his Neighbors co-star Zac Efron. I would assume this version of Rogen would love to meet Justin Bieber, right?

If the first edition of this was frightening, this is a damn nightmare. Just look at that beard! And the muscles! It’s like watching a poor man’s version of To Wong Foo. Wesley Snipes is probably patiently waiting for his call for a guest spot on the show as I type this.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via The Tonight Show)