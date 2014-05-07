Here’s Seth Rogen Dressed As One Extremely Ugly Teenage Girl Alongside Jimmy Fallon And Zac Efron

#Zac Efron #The Tonight Show #Seth Rogen
Entertainment Writer
05.07.14 4 Comments

Seth Rogen appeared on The Tonight Show and with him came the latest installment of the “Ew!” sketch that was such a hit when Michelle Obama appeared on the show. Instead of Will Ferrell and The First Lady, we get Seth Rogen and his Neighbors co-star Zac Efron. I would assume this version of Rogen would love to meet Justin Bieber, right?

If the first edition of this was frightening, this is a damn nightmare. Just look at that beard! And the muscles! It’s like watching a poor man’s version of To Wong Foo. Wesley Snipes is probably patiently waiting for his call for a guest spot on the show as I type this.

(Via The Tonight Show)

