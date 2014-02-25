Here’s Why ‘South Park: The Stick Of Truth’ Will Be Censored Outside The US

It’s easy to forget that here in America, we have freedom of speech, so no matter how gross, offensive, and tasteless you are, you can generally say what you want. The rest of the world, however, is not quite so rough and tumble, and apparently South Park: The Stick Of Truth has offended a few delicate sensibilities across the world.



This was actually done at the behest of Ubisoft, according to the publisher in Eurogamer’s piece on the subject. So what, precisely, will our fellow gamers be missing?

According to the document, which Eurogamer has verified, the censored scenes include: A mini-game in which the doctor is performing an abortion on the player.

A mini-game in which the player is performing an abortion on the character Randy.

Five anal probing scenes involving someone actively being probed. The scenes play out as normal before and after the active probing sequences.

All crucial content, we’re sure. So while the rest of the world glories in taste, we’ll leave you with this cry of freedom:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Eurogamer