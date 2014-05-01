Here’s That ‘Kathy Griffin In A Bra’ Photo You Asked For. You’re Welcome.

Kathy Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night, where she announced being the Guinness record holder for the most appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live — but first, Anderson Cooper’s BFF posted the following photo to Instagram from the dressing room while getting ready:

Ohhhh just getting ready for @jimmykimmel! Catch me at 1135pm tonight!

Fact fact: Did you know that Kathy Griffin is only a couple of months older than Julia Louis-Dreyfus? It’s true. And all it takes is a blurry underwear shot, some plastic surgery and probably an eating disorder for her to totally look it.

Seriously though, this is hardly fair competition.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Fishwrapper)