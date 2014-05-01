Here’s That ‘Kathy Griffin In A Bra’ Photo You Asked For. You’re Welcome.

News & Culture Writer
05.01.14 19 Comments

Kathy Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night, where she announced being the Guinness record holder for the most appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live — but first, Anderson Cooper’s BFF posted the following photo to Instagram from the dressing room while getting ready:

Ohhhh just getting ready for @jimmykimmel! Catch me at 1135pm tonight!

Fact fact: Did you know that Kathy Griffin is only a couple of months older than Julia Louis-Dreyfus? It’s true. And all it takes is a blurry underwear shot, some plastic surgery and probably an eating disorder for her to totally look it.

Seriously though, this is hardly fair competition.

(Via Fishwrapper)

