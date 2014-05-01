Here’s That ‘Kathy Griffin In A Bra’ Photo You Asked For. You’re Welcome.

Kathy Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night, where she announced being the Guinness record holder for the most appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live — but first, Anderson Cooper’s BFF posted the following photo to Instagram from the dressing room while getting ready:
Ohhhh just getting ready for @jimmykimmel! Catch me at 1135pm tonight!
Fact fact: Did you know that Kathy Griffin is only a couple of months older than Julia Louis-Dreyfus? It’s true. And all it takes is a blurry underwear shot, some plastic surgery and probably an eating disorder for her to totally look it.
Seriously though, this is hardly fair competition.
andy dick?
I have to say she is prettay, prettay far down the list of “Seinfeld” women I’d date. And by date, I mean…take out for a nice dinner and perhaps a movie.
Would do…if you say you wouldn’t, you’re a god damn liar.
I honestly wouldn’t. Honestly, that picture makes me uncomfortable.
I wouldn’t. Many people wouldn’t. I’d venture to guess that the majority of people wouldn’t.
Vicki Lewis > Kathy Griffin.
It’s almost as if television is formulaic and Suddenly Susan saw NewsRadio and said, “find me a quirky redhead.”
She’s got something weird going on with her armpit. it’s disconcerting.
I know, right?
Wait.. I know what’s wrong with it! MY FACE ISN’T BURIED IN IT. MMMMMMOHMAMA.
The one on the couch with Kimmel is the Kathy Griffin I recognize.
Who is the geisha in a bra?
Reminiscent of her surprising Paris Hilton sex tape spoof before the MTV Movie Awards 50 years ago. She gets my grudging
erectionrespect.
God shes awful
This is such an odd photo. Is it a selfie, or did someone walk in on her and snap a picture just as she pulled up her pants. Is this how she’s trying to tell the world that she’s sleeping with Jimmy Kimmel?
She absolutely went through the trouble of setting the timer on the camera and getting juuuuuust the right pose. I’m guessing that was probably the 14th or 15th attempt.
She has a suprisngly average body, which is weird because she is one fugly bitch.
Thanks I didn’t want to use my eyes anymore anyways
For a second there I was a gay guy with no fashion sense. I felt absolutely nothing.
She looks like a mannequin.
She looks like a man.