The Best And The Worst Storylines From Previous Seasons Of ‘American Horror Story’

American Horror Story: Freak Show finally premieres tonight, and we’ll have a recap up for you sometime tomorrow. I’ve seen the first episode and I have to say, so far, it lives up to the hype. Cautiously optimistically, I want to say it could be the best season yet. But that’s also the inherent problem with American Horror Story: They all start out good. That’s why I have such a love-hate relationship with the series (although to be fair I’d say 75% love – 25% hate), because as promising as each season begins — Ryan Murphy always gets completely out of hand, shoehorning storylines that are superfluous or just plain don’t make sense.
Therefore, I’ve decided to take a look back at the first three seasons of American Horror Story to assess what worked, and what really didn’t — by picking the single best and worst storyline of each season. Feel free to agree or vehemently disagree in the comments.
Murder House
The first season of American Horror Story was probably initially the most promising which also ended up being the most disappointing. I have written before here and here by how disappointed I was with the way it ended — but beyond that, the cast grew to a bloated, messy jumble of characters who were introduced near weekly only to be killed off to become part of the background of the murder house. There were at least a handful of characters that I had completely forgotten even existed before I delved back in to put together this article.
Best: Backstory of Dr. Charles and Nora Montgomery and the Infantata (Thaddeus Montgomery)
The closest we ever got to learning the origins of the murder house and why it was evil was with the backstory of the original owners of the house, “surgeon to the stars” Dr. Charles Montgomery and his wife, Nora. After his career took a dive and he started performing illegal abortions from his home, the boyfriend of a client took revenge by murdering and dismembering their infant son Thaddeus. Montgomery “resurrected” his son as a Frankenstein monster using parts from animals and aborted babies which resulted in his wife committing murder-suicide after she saw what he had done.
Disappointingly, we never did find out what about the creation of the Infantata caused the evil in the house to manifest itself, but none of the Murder House storylines really did wrap up in that satisfying of a way.
But still, look at this f*cking thing:
Worst: The Copycat Killer Home Invaders
Why? Out of all of the famous murders committed in the house, three young people fixated on the murder of two nurses in the ’60s when it was used as student housing — which was committed by some random serial killer and not by the forces of evil inside the home. They’re eventually killed by Tate and the ghosts of the two nurses and two out of the three wind up trapped inside the home where they have little to do for the next ten episodes. This storyline consumed nearly the entire second episode of the season.
Asylum
There was a lot going on in Asylum. Time-traveling serial killer! Falsely-committed lesbian! Nazi doctor! Murderous Santa! But it was a lot to juggle around and some of it worked, and some of it didn’t. And while the concept of an illegitimate, product-of-rape child of a serial killer becoming a serial killer himself to get revenge against his mother was a pretty cool idea — Dylan McDermott is not a very good actor.
Best: Uh, Possessed Nun, Obviously
Sister Mary Eunice McKee, a young, naive nun working under Jessica Lange’s Sister Jude becomes possessed during an exorcism performed at Briarcliff and spends most of the rest of the season gleefully raising hell, superbly acted by Lily Rabe.
Worst: THE F*CKING ALIENS
The whole storyline of the aliens was a plot contrivance as to why Evan Peters’ character Kit ended up at Briarcliff in the first place — after his wife disappeared and his only explanation was that aliens took her — which was OK. But then HOLY BANANAS does this storyline go off the rails. After it is revealed that his wife was actually taken by aliens where she had safely given birth to the couple’s child; Kit’s asylum side-piece, Grace, is also taken after she becomes impregnated and subsequently shot. Then they all live together with their alien-enhanced babies in a happy, polygamous, mixed race family until THE BLACK WIFE KILLS THE WHITE WIFE WITH AN AXE.
Then Kit rescues Jude from Briarcliff, where she had also been falsely imprisoned, and takes her back home where his alien babies take her into the woods and “fix” her dementia and then they all live happily ever after until Jude dies of old age.
It was very dumb and let’s never speak of it again.
Coven
This was the season where nobody stayed dead, which made it a little bit hard to become emotionally invested in any of the characters. Typically regarded as the weakest installment of American Horror Story, I mostly still enjoyed it, despite Evan Peters was kind of wasted in an almost-entirely non-speaking role and I felt like the whole “Supreme” reveal was kind of a cop-out.
Best: Marie Delphine LaLaurie
Kathy Bates gave Jessica Lange a run for her money as scenery-chewer for this season of American Horror Story, and her sadistic portrayal of a slave-torturing socialite was balanced by comedic relief of a nearly two-hundred year old racist trying to adapt to modern society — even if the whole beheading thing was a little silly.
Worst: The Corporate Witch Hunters
It is eventually revealed that Cordelia is married to the son of a CEO of a company that secretly hunts witches, which seems like an overly elaborate and long-term commitment plan to gain intel on a bunch of witches. I don’t even remember what the motivation of the witch hunters was for hunting witches — if there even was any — and after a backstory is established they quickly kill off the witch hunters who end up having really nothing to do with the overall plot of the season.
Honorabale mention: the Sax man. Those scenes were horrendous.
I believe Season One was the best of the series overall. The ante was upped in season two but it really got off the rails towards the end of the series. Coven, I had such high hopes but once Precious got raped by the bull/man, I wasn’t interested anymore. I do believe though that the constant positive in the series is Jessica Lange’s scenery chewing and Lily Rabe (her Stevie Nicks love in season three was the only bright spot in the season).
Regarding the corporate witch hunters, I honestly thought they were going to do some crossover with Supernatural and have the brothers drive up in their car and kill someone.
Jessica Lange was so much better as a bit character in the first season. Every subsequent season has just been a big ass kissing fest to her over acting. She makes me cringe. Also, the worst scene in the entire series is the musical number from Asylum. Holy shit, that scene made me want to run into oncoming traffic.
Guess I’m the opposite of everyone, I like Coven the best. Between the New Orleans setting and history and Kathy Bates, I thought it was a great season. I do agree with the part that no one stayed dead. That was a bit of a cop out.
Asylum was almost like watching a new series every episode. Some new plotline or character seemed to show up every week. You didn’t even mention the crazy ass Anne Frank part or psychotic rapist Santa. That season was totally off the rails. At least Adam Levine got his arm ripped off though.
Murder House would have been the best in my opinion if it ended about 2 episodes earlier. It really spun its wheels at the end. It was pretty complete up to that point.
But I had totally blocked out the Anne Frank part. That shit was ridiculous. I don’t even remember what happened with it anymore.
Well, that makes three of us who liked Coven the best. Okay, plot line was a little bland, but gee… there were AMAZING characers: Fiona, Madame Delphine and Marie Laveau. The three of them made the show, literally. And the Axe Man too was cool.
Asylum was just too fucked up, and not for it was creepy or something, its plot was just a total mess. And aliens, really? That was ridiculous. It had so much potential with is creepiness, but it got wasted with the mess they made.
Murder House was kinda cute, but there was just too much teen drama in it, with all the self harming and emo-like Violet. I liked it anyway, though.
Yeh Coven was the fucking worst, by about halfway through I had no clue why I was even watching it anymore. I guess to free up space on my DVR? (oh and also I have no life) Murder House was my favorite, mostly because Dylan McDermott is a great actor and it was genuinely creepy. Jessica Lange has been the one bright spot in all of the seasons, god damn is she awesome.
I think Murder House was the best of the worst, because it was the first & we didn’t know what to expect. A lot was thrown at the script & some of it stuck around & made for good TV. Then they didn’t top themselves or better the story in the next two version & it started getting tired & worn out.
I am really, really, really hoping this next season is the tops.
Remember in Coven when there was randomly an episode where they were chain-sawing zombies apart? Did I dream that episode?
A lot of episodes of American Horror Story are pointless and tedious. They should only have 6-10 episodes per season.
This is a great idea. Leash it with an 8-episode order, and I bet it would get a lot tighter.
Every season has gone off the rails by the end of the season. Coven had trouble even finding the rails in the first place.
This show is far and away the glossiest turd on television.
Every episode is a mixed bag of who-gives-a-shit. There is no character development. There is no coherent story line. There is no plot. The only motivations the characters have exist in spur-of-the-moment desires, changing their minds several times an episode.
This show has consistently left me angry at the wasted potential. All of the promise these seasons start out with are naught but ash by the tenth episode.
What I’m trying to say is: I’m approaching this season with… well, let’s call it mild trepidation.
I can’t forgive Coven for squandering Denis O’Hare. What the hell was that nonsense, with the inability to speak and the doll fixation? The man is gold, he can hold his own against Lange… USE HIM.
Freak Show looks very similar to Asylum, which is good because that was by far and away the best and creepiest season of the show.
More importantly, it looks nothing like Coven, which was awful. Only Ryan Murphy could make a season of a show that is based on, ya know, horror, and turn it into a CW soap opera.
Couldn’t agree more. First season was good and creepy. Second season was amazingly dark and scary. Third season was like a the Glee of horror. So lame… Please go back to horrow and give up the camp.
I agree with most of what’s been written here. The thing that sucks the most is that AHS has a lot of great creepy and fun/ridiculous stuff. But it’s completely undermined by the fact that it’s written like another installment of the Scary Movie franchise. If they’d tighten it down, it would ramp up the horror aspect quite a lot and make the show more fun to watch. I thought Coven would be the best of the three seasons when the previews were airing, but it was the opposite. How do you screw up a witch story in New Orleans that badly?
Exactly. And with such great actors?!
If I could describe Coven with two words, they would be bloated and misguided. Sarah Paulson’s blindness storyline was too ridiculous. Gabourey Sidibe was just all around awful. Adding big names like her, Bassett, and Bates put the writers under too much pressure so they Ryan Murphy’d most of the season. Killing characters off and bringing them back throws away both the realism (which I doubt actually existed) and our sympathetic bond with them. We ultimately didn’t care. But I am glad that out of that clusterfuck of a season we got Bassett, Bates and Roberts as series regulars.
And so many parts of Coven were so terrible but the minotaur raping Queenie was the worst.
Such a waste of Angela Bassett’s ageless face.
I’ve enjoyed all seasons quite a bit. My favorite was Asylum and least favorite Coven. The problem with Coven is it was never scary. Creepy, sure, and definitely “out there” at times, but it never scared me (other than the opening credits sequence, which featured some genuinely frightening imagery). It seems the trend on the show is to move away from creating tension and suspense (scares) and more toward being creepy and weird with a little comedy thrown in for good measure. The upcoming season “Freak Show” definitely looks like it’ll be even more of that. If that’s the case then the show may be permanently heading downhill. They really need to create some suspense and scares. It is called “American HORROR Story” after all.
You know that a show is effing up when the only reason you keep watching is because the opening credits made it look awesome, and you’re just waiting for the show to actually match what was depicted in the credits. Coven was that season for me. The credits made it look awesome, so much potential. Instead it was a freakin soap opera of teenage girls fighting over a Frankenstein boyfriend, debates over who gets to be Supreme, and amazing actors doing very little other than chewing scenery. Such a waste of a topic that had the potential to be amazingly creepy and scary. I agree about Asylum too. So much going for it, but the aliens subplot was beyond stupid.
Murder House and asylum were both off the charts awesome! Coven… Not so hot! Jessica Lange I was made for this! She is utterly amazing!she has never acted so well in anything she has ever done before! Kudos to her! She is a major part of why I watch this series! Can’t wait to see what she has for us tonight!
Asylum was my favorite season, if only because of Lily Rabe’s incredible performance as Mary Eunice.
I don’t know why but I found Asylum harder to sit through than Coven. Murder House was my absolute favorite though.
I am from Brazil and I didn’t love Coven at all and a lot of people I know hated season three as much as you guys. Also Asylum is not very loved by here. But, in my opinion, season two was the best of all three (excluding all that aliens shit). Season three had potential to be fucking terrifying, but the writers just messed everythin up. I was very disappointed with the way things turned out in Coven. And Murder House is okay. Nothing to complain about, except that I really hated Taissa Farmiga’s character.
You know, I hated the Alien story in Asylum… But I did like the ending to that story arc… The hybrid children fixing Sister Jude then whisking Kit away before he dies giving them both happy endings since they were the two I was really rooting for the most in the end. I LOVED how they developed sister Jude’s character from being the villain in the beginning that you loved to hate, to the unfortunate victim of the real threats and the unlikely hero in the end that saved Lana from the Asylum. By the end, you wanted to see her prevail. Genius writing for that character!
No. Coven: The Worst- Taissa Farmiga as Zoe and the lack of character development. I mean c’mon, she was cursed to kill anyone she had sex with and that was her primary power? I feel like she was originally supposed to be the supreme and the writers changed their mind. EVEN WORSE- the shameless marketing of Stevie Nix’s old self. Like, she was literally pointless and terrible in every episode.
What ever happened to the little girl in the asylum series? Shafentered in at the last but I never knew what happened after that!! Nikki something I think?
I enjoy all three seasons. Yes so they do tend to become a sort of hodgepodge of storylines. But for me it’s fun to watch. I enjoy the actors and my all time favorite is Lilly Rabe as Sister Mary Eunice McKee. Did not know she is Jill Clayburgh’s daughter.
I personally liked Coven the best because of the location, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett. I understood what was happening each week and i loved the voodoo and witchcraft elements thrown in with the season. I equally loved Asylum cause it was so dark and added shock value.
I thought the best season by far was Murder House. I remember being so excited about the next season when that one ended because they could literally have taken it anywhere. There was a hodgepodge of craziness, but that made it more interesting to me. And there was this element of – you never know what’s gonna happen!!!! – but in a good way. I had SUCH high hopes for season 2, but Asylum made me sad. They could have taken it anywhere and they took it there… Bruh. It was a joke to watch. I didn’t connect with one single story line in it at all. It was in an ASYLUM! That could have been awesome!! Coven wasn’t great, but it was better than Asylum. I have really high hopes for freak show just because it seems really out there, but if they play it right, it could be fascinating. Plus, I’m terrified of clowns and am looking forward to being scared out of my mind. Here’s hoping this season doesn’t disappoint.
Asylum kind of pissed me off when they didnt really explain the purpose of the Aliens.
Are the Aliens the same as the Angels and Demons?
Why do they have Vagina mouths?
Why did they kidnap Kit?
None of that was answered.
I have to agree with basically everything, except the worst of Coven. The Witch Hunters did play a significant role: Hank murdering every Voodoo resulted in Marie Laveau making a friendship with Fiona. Their sadistic friendship caused them to kill off Fiona’s witches in order for her to remain supreme. The worst part about Coven in my opinion was Stevie Nicks. It was a last minute addition because they had the chance and took it, alas it was corny. Overall Coven was my favorite.
Totally agree on most of these. I really like the cast of the series, and it’s so beautifully produced with amazing visuals, so it’s a shame that every season turns into a bloated mess of storylines that go nowhere. Coven just had too many of these. The corporate witch hunters, the over focus on Stevie Nicks, the romantic serial killer ghost, the zombies, the resurrection of every dead character. Asylum had the most potential and would be amazing if the writers had been put on some ADD medication to keep them from adding new plots, characters and villains all the time.
Murder house was *the* most uninteresting series. Too many characters and dud storyline. Asylum had it’s brill moments. James Cromwell, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson and Jessica displayed fine acting and were brilliant in those roles, as was Dylan McDermott (he *can* act). He does the psychotic, evil thing well. I loved Coven! Moreso for the exceptional acting, and hilarity, by Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett Frances Conroy and Danny Huston’s Axeman. The history and scenery of New Orleans enhanced the viewing pleasure. The supreme finale, witchhunters, Cordelia and Evan.Peters character were all boring. He was totally wasted in that series. Taissa Farmiga is also very boring, cannot act and had a very dull role. Frances Conroy (Myrtle) *was* hilarious! And good to see Pepper from Asylum returning for Freak Show.
I continued watching Coven waiting for a twist like in the first two seasons (ie Bloodyface). Was disappointed when it never happened.
S1 Best: Frankenbaby, the maid, & the Columbine-esque storyline (I know, I’m a MONSTER). Worst: That rubber suit
S2 Best: Zachary Quinto going from world’s most likable guy to Bloodyface. Possessed nun vs. Sister Jude was fun too. Worst: yeah, aliens
Since the series began, I have loved it! Except for “Coven”. I was so looking forward to a witch themed season. And some of the powers that were presented by the girls were cool. But, the writers DID NOTHING WITH IT! The girls barely got any character development and NEVER see them using their abilities until the very end. I have to admit, that some of the plot was good, but the story was still very much bland and bittersweet. I have high hopes for this new season. The first one I loved, because it was creepy and you couldn’t really see some of the stuff coming. I thought for an anthology based series, season 1 was a great opener. Season 2 was pretty awesome as well. I had trouble swallowing the alien subplot, but other than that, it totally delivered on the creepiness scale. And whomever said that Dylan McDermot can’t act, doesn’t know their butt from a hole in the ground. Sure the guy isn’t the GREATEST actor in the world, but if you’ve seen him in other stuff, you wouldn’t be so harsh to judge his performance in Season 1 or his little, but awesome role as Bloodyface’s son in Season 2. So hopefully Season 4 will deliver some spooks and screams this time around. I’ve been waiting!
Murder House was mesmerizing, but Asylum lacked continuity in story-lines and became too confusing to maintain my interest. I simply lost interest in Coven very early on. Looking forward to Freak Show with all the tantalizing promos, and I think all the actors and actresses are talented and fun to see in new roles; however, I think they should include the sexy maid from Murder House in every season!
I pretty much agree with the whole article, the first season was good, but i think it ended a little disappointingly . Second season I thought was the best so far. I loved how dark it was, but the Alien side story was too weird, it did not mesh well with everything else but I guess they had to give some sort of background story as to why Evan Peters ended up in the insane asylum. Now the third season was mediocre at best. I still watch because I am a huge fan of Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and Sarah Poulson, and I like how they brought back Taissa Farmiga, she super cute. Angela Bassett and Kathy bates were awesome additions. But it just lacked Horror. I am looking forward to more horror in this upcoming season. AHS Fan for life!!!
This belongs smack-dab in an issue of “Us” magazine. Pure garbage. Ritzen fancies herself a critic, but gets almost none of it right. Go watch Friends, or some other fluff; you’ll enjoy that better.
I don’t know why everyone raves about Jessica Lange when Frances Conroy out-acts her every season, if only by being understated rather than over the top. Conroy’s Angel of Death from Asylum was perhaps the best part of all seasons combined.