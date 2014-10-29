Here’s The Brilliant ‘Austin’ Intro From Last Night’s ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show is in Austin for a series of shows this week and the kicked things off with a genius intro inspired by the opening titles from Dallas. The whole gang is here, including a very slick looking Aasif Mandvi as a Sheik of some sort (he’s my favorite).

It also features some appearances from The Old 97s, Shooter Jennings, Aaron Franklin from Franklin Barbecue, and a digitally inserted Robert Rodriguez. If you’re miffed about the exclusion of Judith Light from this crew, join the club. Then promptly snort cocaine all night.

(Via Comedy Central)

