Here’s The Brilliant ‘Austin’ Intro From Last Night’s ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show is in Austin for a series of shows this week and the kicked things off with a genius intro inspired by the opening titles from Dallas. The whole gang is here, including a very slick looking Aasif Mandvi as a Sheik of some sort (he’s my favorite).
It also features some appearances from The Old 97s, Shooter Jennings, Aaron Franklin from Franklin Barbecue, and a digitally inserted Robert Rodriguez. If you’re miffed about the exclusion of Judith Light from this crew, join the club. Then promptly snort cocaine all night.
(Via Comedy Central)
They wouldn’t get shot in Houston either.
So they do a “Dallas” tribute for a show in Austin?
That’s like doing a “Welcome Back Kotter” intro for a show set in Boston. They’re both in the northeast, right?
Well there’s not a lot of famous Texas shows out there. Walker, maybe? You throw out Boston and I can immediately think of a few that are more on the spot than Kotter.
I get the point, but Austin IS right there at least.
I tried to get a ticket for yesterday from someone giving them away and the word is you have to line up at 8.30am for the 5pm taping as the line is that long. Fuck that noise.
I’ve heard similar things.
I considered trying to go to the writers/staff comedy shindig Sunday night but figured it would be as big a clusterfuck as the tapings.
Fuck yeah Old 97s
The whole opening segment was less “brilliant” than “the same tired shit.”
#kimmeldiditbetter
#pleasedontmovehere
Well I kinda hope it burns to the ground.
There’s a lot of pandering to Austin (and Texas in general) in these episodes, as I watch them from my living room, 3 miles from and 45 hours after it was taped.
So they literally pick the hippiest, most dysfunctional city in Texas…. bring in Abortion Barbie and dont ask her about the interracial ads in Abbott… who’s in an interracial marriage, and Im supposed to think they’re not completely in the Liberal bag? Christ, at least SNL TRIES.
If you’ve got time to line up all day for tickets to the Daily Show, you’re right in the Daily Shows target demo…. unemployed with a metric ton of free time.