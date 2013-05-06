Here’s The First Clip From Farrah Abraham’s Totally Real ‘Sex Tape,’ If You Dare

So, remember the stupid not-porno that Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham made with James Deen that sold for $1 million, invalidating your life choices that haven’t involved getting paid stupid amounts of money to get naked? Well, the first clip from Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom (to be filed between EXXX-Stream Dating and Here Cums Honey Boobs Boobs) is online now, and if you love sentences that end with “baby,” it’s the “sex tape” for you.
From Iowa cheerleader to MTV Teen Mom star, midwest beauty Farrah Abraham breaks free with her most daring video ever, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. Made originally as a personal ‘boudoir’ tape, Farrah decided to release the video to her fans due to overwhelming response once news of the tape became public. Shockingly explicit, she takes James Deen as you’d never imagine, in a backdoor scene you’ll never forget. With her tight young body and totally uninhibited sexuality, it’s no wonder why she wanted to capture this moment in time. And now you can too! (Via)
Making fun of sex tape dialogue is about as easy as, well, Farrah Abraham, but I can’t resist.
-“What the hell, did you wear armor today?” “I wore pants.”
-“I think these buttons are going to take me forever.”
-“Do you know how buttons works?” “I don’t, not today, no. I forgot my brain when I came to hang out with you.”
-“The first thing we’re going to do is anal?”
-“My ass is shy.”
And so on. We obviously can’t embed the clip, but Gawker has it here. I will give Farrah credit for one thing: she supplies her daughter Sophia with only the finest furniture with dogs wearing crowns painted on it.
Teen mom…of the year.
My heart breaks for that little girl.
You’re talking about the daughter, right? Isn’t this what Social Services is supposed to be for?
Yup, talking about the daughter.
It could be worse. Her mom could just be a regular old fashioned whore. Getting paid $1 million for a sex tape is far preferable to that.
I bet you ten million internet dollars that $1 million is gone by the time the girl becomes a teenager.
I’d bet you ten regular million dollars and wouldn’t lose a wink of sleep over it. If I actually had that much money to recklessly gamble.
See I thought you meant the mom. What with getting F’ed in the A by James Deen…
Are you guys for real? Every single site on Uproxx has this bitch on the front page? WWTDD, Filmdrunk, Warmingglow, ALL OF THEM have this cunt’s story on top.
You guys must be getting paid to advertise this shit. I remember when it was strictly a humor blog.
Go fuck yourself, Kurp.
Rage against the machine!
Fight the power!
Hyperbole that Stuff Thing Person!
Kurp, that thing that was the worst ever? You did more so.
Yes, because a reality TV show “star” saying, “I forgot my brain when I came to hang out with you” in a hilariously ill-advised sex tape/porn/Game of Thrones audition/whatever is something we NEVER would have covered in the past.
All on the same day, on every single site, at the same time.
If you’re NOT getting paid for this, you’re even dumber.
I really do not understand your vitriol. Why are you so pissed? Feel free to ignore if you don’t like it.
It’s not on Gamma Squad.
Clearly, Uproxx knows that basement-dwelling nerds have no interest in pornography.
I think Seth N. is actually the ex-girlfriend of whoever Farrah is banging now. For free.
When you write “every single site”, do you mean two? Because it’s on two.
With Leather didn’t write anything about it, either.
Yeah, I guess 3/5 isn’t so terrible.
Did I miss something? What is WWTDD? I don’t see it as an Uproxx site. It’s Smoking Section, Warming Glow, Gamma Squad, With Leather, Kissing Suzy Kolber, & Filmdrunk, right? So that would 2/6 … not quite everyone …
Is WWTDD even associated with Uproxx? That piece of Amanda Bynes slander-machine?!
Don’t you guys get it? WWTDD is clearly part of Uproxx because it’s slightly similar in font and post formatting and at one point employed a guy named Brandon!
Seth.. its quite simple.. the little x on the corner of this page.. shuts it off so you dont have to hurt your virgin eyes.. Duh how long you gonna bitch about it.. step up or shut up!
Pug High Chair for dogs! Pug High Chair for dogs!
*begins his quest on Etsy*
Why?????
If I ever have fans clamoring for my sex tape… *shudder*
Good lord. I’m going back to the Theon torture scenes from last night. Better acting. Less disease.
Ha!
Why is the word “trailer” capped up? Is a TRAILER different from a trailer? Are we supposed to shout that word out?
She’s an attractive enough woman. I’d watch her video for free.
Just one question: shaved or unshaved?
Full shave. Plus, she squirts.
That’s just residual amniotic fluid.
@ squabbler – Excellent!
@Balls of Steel: don’t tease me or I may have to actually buy this movie.
@ Palin – I don’t know about spending the money, but based on the clip, it’s worth a pirated download. Or watching clips on various sites.
Everyone is reacting like theyre not going to watch it, which makes everyone liars.
“it’s no wonder why she wanted to capture this moment in time.”
Are they trying to sell a sex tape or a High School Yearbook?
Buttsecks!
OMG, you guys, don’t click the link, it has a SPOILER! You’re never going to believe the shocking twist at the end of the movie!
@Billybob – Diarrhea?
@billybob she ends up going to college?
@Billybob She invested the money in a college education fund for her daughter?
RE spoilers: Butthole bleached or natural?
Well-worn, but natural.
At least, she has some dignity that she does not have sex in front of her daughter,God know what moral standard will she set for her daughter?
She’s a terrible porn actress. Her eyes are totally dead. Her boobs don’t move. Why aren’t her boobs moving?! I know women with implants, but they still move… Someone should have held up a check for her or something, she needs to fuck like she wants it. Although, better than Paris. So… yay?
damn she is FINE!!!
Poor Baby.she will grow up being teased and embarassed that her mom sold her body
She says “Baby… Yeah Baby” like a million times lol. I saw the video and I think she says Baby so many times to make the video feel more personal rather than a staged porn flick. Watch the trailer if you don’t believe me [farahabraham.com] , you’ll see she says “baby, baby, baby, baby, yeah baby” soooooo many times.
