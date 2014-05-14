Here’s The ‘Game Of Thrones’ / ‘Law & Order’ Mashup Someone Thought You Wanted

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Writer
05.14.14 3 Comments

Well I do believe we have hit every possible mashup under the sun involving Game of Thrones at this point. Why not, you know? They’re a lot of fun and people clearly have the time to put them together.

This one comes from Double Prizes on YouTube and presents the court of King’s Landing as if it were taking place in the Law & Order universe. Hopefully no one told Olivia about that casket sex scene from a few weeks back, I don’t think I could handle that kind of episode.

The main reason I’m posting this is because of a very special starring role that gets included. And no, I ‘m not talking about Ice-T, even if a buddy cop movie with him and Bronn would be pretty bad ass. Throw in Ser Pounce and we are golden.

(Via Double Prizes)

