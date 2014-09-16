Here’s The ‘Heartbreaking’ Text Jerry Seinfeld Received About Joan Rivers

Shortly before Joan Rivers died earlier this month, her publicist team had been in touch with Jerry Seinfeld about appearing on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. They had finally worked something out, and she was to star in the premiere episode of the web series, until, well, y’know. Seinfeld shared the “heartbreaking” text he recieved from Joan’s people on the Comedians Facebook page.
I just came across this heartbreaking text on my phone from August 19th. I had asked Joan Rivers to be our lead guest on the new season of Comedians in Cars, and she was thrilled. Then we got a call saying she was going in for a medical procedure and needed to postpone. I would have loved to have shown another side of her. I wanted to tell her how much I admire all she had accomplished, especially in the latter stages of her career. She was one of the greats. I’ll miss her.
What kind of car would they have driven? Possibly a Cozy Coupe. She did have a thing for plastic.
Jews in cars getting juice.
I could understand it being heartbreaking if they had some type of disagreement before she died, or if it were some sad text from Joan herself, but this is only a text saying she’d do his show. Sad, yes. Heartbreaking? Not really.
And yet, here we are giving clicks, and thus our approval through fractional adsense dollars, to this stupid article.
You guys never had anyone important to you pass on, huh?
Finding this a few months later like that would definitely be heartbreaking.
You people are kind of dense. It’s heartbreaking because of how eerily prophetic the text was.
You keep using that word “prophetic”. I do not think it means what you think it means
I feel like I’m one of the few who couldn’t care less about this train wreck, sack of stitches biting it. She wasn’t that funny and, the latter part of her ‘career’ was spent talking shit about celebrities and what she and her troll of a daughter considered fashion faux pas.