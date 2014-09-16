Here’s The ‘Heartbreaking’ Text Jerry Seinfeld Received About Joan Rivers

Getty Image

Shortly before Joan Rivers died earlier this month, her publicist team had been in touch with Jerry Seinfeld about appearing on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. They had finally worked something out, and she was to star in the premiere episode of the web series, until, well, y’know. Seinfeld shared the “heartbreaking” text he recieved from Joan’s people on the Comedians Facebook page.

I just came across this heartbreaking text on my phone from August 19th. I had asked Joan Rivers to be our lead guest on the new season of Comedians in Cars, and she was thrilled. Then we got a call saying she was going in for a medical procedure and needed to postpone. I would have loved to have shown another side of her. I wanted to tell her how much I admire all she had accomplished, especially in the latter stages of her career. She was one of the greats. I’ll miss her.

What kind of car would they have driven? Possibly a Cozy Coupe. She did have a thing for plastic.

Via Facebook