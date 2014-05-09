Here’s The Show That Will Replace ‘The Colbert Report’ On Comedy Central

05.09.14

Comedy Central is staying in house to replace The Colbert Report when Stephen Colbert bolts for the more well-paid pastures of CBS. According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Show‘s very funny “senior black correspondent” Larry Wilmore will “get the 11:30 p.m. half-hour starting in January.”

With host Stephen Colbert departing at the end of the year in preparation for his new show at CBS, the cable network has tapped Larry Wilmore as his replacement, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. An announcement could come as early as Monday.

The 52-year-old writer-actor, who has been with Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as its “Senior Black Correspondent” since 2006, will get the 11:30 p.m. half-hour starting in January. A twist on the former occupant’s title, the show is called The Minority Report. (Via)

And when Willmore departs in seven years, Comedy Central can replace The Minority Report with Confessions d’un Barjo starring a robot, or something.

Via the Hollywood Reporter

