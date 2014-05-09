Here’s The Show That Will Replace ‘The Colbert Report’ On Comedy Central

Comedy Central is staying in house to replace The Colbert Report when Stephen Colbert bolts for the more well-paid pastures of CBS. According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Show‘s very funny “senior black correspondent” Larry Wilmore will “get the 11:30 p.m. half-hour starting in January.”
With host Stephen Colbert departing at the end of the year in preparation for his new show at CBS, the cable network has tapped Larry Wilmore as his replacement, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. An announcement could come as early as Monday.
The 52-year-old writer-actor, who has been with Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as its “Senior Black Correspondent” since 2006, will get the 11:30 p.m. half-hour starting in January. A twist on the former occupant’s title, the show is called The Minority Report. (Via)
And when Willmore departs in seven years, Comedy Central can replace The Minority Report with Confessions d’un Barjo starring a robot, or something.
I am not opposed to this decision. He’s always damn funny.
I second that.
I wonder what will replace Wilmore in 2016.
ROBOTS.
BOOOOOOOO Bring back Tough Crown with Colin Quinn
I love Colin Quinn, but this is a great choice.
I respect differences in opinion but in honor of tough crowd I’m gonna throw on my Brooklyn accent and say shut up stupid. But I respect your opinion
I’m okay with the idea of bringing back “Tough Crowd” especially given how his format basically boomed in podcasts and as other shows on different networks.
Jesus Christ stop being such fucking babies about this great idea.
You should cry about it more, seems to help.
Man, I would love that. But with Giraldo and Patrice dead, Burr gone to LA, and Louie and Maron are too big to do it regularly a big chunk of their dependable line up is gone.
Tough Crowd was just a circle jerk of uninformed and shitty last comic standing rejects. It was terrible.
Not everybody can be as poignant as you >.>
+1 Tough Crowd was brilliant.
Oh yes.
I like Wilmore’s delivery. Only time will tell if he can sustain it.
I’m cautiously optimistic. He’s always great on TDS but it might be a “best in small doses” situation. Hopefully that’s not the case
+1
I won’t tune in if I’m expected to laugh at racism for a half hour every night. That’s where Colbert was great – his satire made you laugh at the left and the right.
I also worry. I like Larry…but like once a month seemed like enough of him for me. If he uses the racial reliance that other black comedians like W. Kamua Bell and Key and Peele use every night….it will get old quick.
2015 has been my favorite year.
They had me at the title of the show.
I’m cautiously hopeful. Right now I feel like NOBODY can replace Colbert at the Report desk, but I’m raw and vulnerable… Wilmore at the very least doesn’t trigger my rage at the choice. That’s probably the best I could hope for.
nice. I am so there.
Solid choice. Nice.
Somewhere Jason Jones is weeping.
Somewhere Craig Kilborn is asking for spare change.
@VeryPunny I don’t know Craig’s actual net worth, but the man left the game because he didn’t want to play it anymore.
“And that’s why, with all my objectives accomplished, I only completed one term as President.” — G. H. W. Bush.
He’s replacing The Colbert Report, but he’s not replacing Colbert! It’s a new show. And thumbs waaaaay up for choosing Wilmore! He’s always funny, and if he makes anyone uncomfortable about taking about race — ALL THE BETTER! Remember, people originally didn’t know if Colbert had the chops to pull off the funny conservative act. After a year, I knew people who thought he really was believing what he said and hated Jon Stewart for being more liberal (more a commentary about how stupid my conservative friends were). And love the name: “The Minority Report.” It’s about time we have a show by a black man that talks about the good, bad, and ugly of ALL race relations in America.
No, he’s just stepping in as the new host of the Colbert Report. The Colbert character is basically James Bond, in that every now and then they’ll change the actor, but the franchise is unchanged.
He has food all over his face
Oh hell yes. I would have liked to see Samantha Bee but he is brilliant as well
Was exactly my thought process. It’s 1 and 1A there, so I think we’re good to go in 2015. I also chuckled at the title of the show.
Aasif Mandvi has them both beat!
Cenac isnt apart of TDS anymore.
So its about white people?
Jessica Williams is plenty funny, but she’s a little young to carry a talk show on her own, I would suppose.
Also she’s enormous and completely delish, and I would love for her to have her own show. Preferably a reality show that involves her wearing tight clothing or swimming suits.
Uh, sorry, dozed off a second there. You were saying?
re: Robots, I’m hoping for Geoff. He’s going to be looking for a job anyway.
I would prefer Wyatt or Aasif, but Wilmore’s funny, and can probably do a fine job himself. Not sure, though. I’m not sure to what degree he’s “in character” during his TDS segments. I’m hoping he is in character there, and that he drops that for this show. I think that persona might get old if he did it for half an hour four days a week, rather than for a few minutes once or twice a month.
@The Curse of Marino: He wouldn’t really need to be. Wilmore barely is, himself, right?
meh, we’ll see if he can hold a whole show.
lol wut. wilmore can barely hold his segment together most of the time. jessica is cute, but they’re always editing her segments cause bitch be crazy. samanta bee is a joke. asif would have been good. hodgeman’s a joke. the new guys a joke. jason jones is fated to fade into obscurity; when that tree falls no one will hear it. we shall see what larry will bring, but i don’t have high hopes.
Can’t tell if racist or just an idiot.
How was that racist?
Well, after the Community news, a show starring one of the best DS correspondents is somewhat welcome news.
I’m good with this. He’s not AS funny as Colbert but no one is.
Since it’s a panel show, they might show up.
Tosh’s clips are funny, & I did enjoy watching Pacquiao knock his fucking lights out. He sucks ass though.
Tosh isn’t that bad. I just wish CC would tone it down with him a bit. They run his show like four times a day while they run their other original shows (not including TDS & Colbert) only like twice a week. That’s really frustrating. Obviously Tosh gets ratings, but it’s still a bummer.
Tosh’s show is also cheap as fuck to produce. So the beatings will continue until morale improves.
Good choice like most are saying but I’m also cautiously optimistic as to whether he can hold a whole show by himself. Then again, people wondered if Colbert could hold a show by himself and it has last ed 10 years once he leaves for CBS.
This is what will happen for Jessica Williams: The same thing that happened with John Oliver, Correll, and a few other few correspondents lol. She’s too young now but after getting another year or two of seasoning at TDS, she will get hired away.