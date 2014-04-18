Here’s What A Fully Grown ‘Game Of Thrones’ Dragon Looks Like, According To George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin posted an excerpt from his Game of Thrones companion book The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the World of Game of Thrones on his website yesterday, along with this image of what many industry experts are referring to as “a big ol’ ding dang dragon.”
From EW:
The excerpt gives some background for fans of Daenerys Targaryen, setting the stage for the dragon-aided conquest of Westeros by her ancestor Aegon I Targaryen. But also intriguing is the accompanying illustration, which shows Aegon atop his dragon Balerion the Black Dread. Martin confirmed to EW the image accurately represents his vision for what a fully grown dragon will look like.
Wow, I guess now that we know what a fully grown version looks like in the creator’s mind, we no longer have to … [puts on sunglasses] … imagine drago-oh God, what am I doing? Did I really almost dust off a five-year-old meme to make that terrible joke? Jesus. And where the hell were you guys on that one? WHY DIDN’T ANY OF YOU TRY TO STOP ME? I thought we were in this together. I mean, sheesh, guys. Sheesh. We should all be disappointed in ourselves.
Neat dragon, though.
He’s going to write an intricate setup that connects all the plot points, and then the red comet is going to slam into the ground and kill everyone. The End
I was picturing a saddle or at least a harness. How do they hang on during those turns & flips?
Through the magic of magic!
Yeah I’d totally make my saddle/strap system match the scales so I’d look even more badass from a distance. But you know.. ITS A FREAKING DRAGON
False
That is not a fully grown dragon. Dragons in ASOIAF never stop growing as long as they have food to eat and room to grow.
/Shoves LT into a locker
@David Bowies Nipple Antennae Fucking nerds.
Kinda like goldfish, right? But more bitey.
Did LT just contradict the writer of the books concerning his own vision of the story? Or did I read that wrong?
I understand that words are hard, but GRRM didn’t say anywhere in the article nor on the excerpt that he released on his website that the image was a fully grown dragon. That was Entertainment Weekly paraphrasing him.
“A dragon never stops growing, Your Grace, so long as he has food and freedom.”- Ser Barristan Selmy
Guess you guys can’t come to my birthday party anymore.
I signed in to say how much I love these comments, LT.
Dany mounts Drogon and heads into battle against the Lords of Westeros. Drogon suffers a heart attack and falls out of the sky, killing them both. Then a new character is introduced last minute to replace her.
LT stands for Low Testosterone
The reply button is up there.
It is known.
I hope a dragon eats Dany… Am I alone here?
Nope. She annoys me too.
I am sure some fanfic writers have a different definiton of the word eat in that context.
AMIRIGHT?
@The Curse of Marino SPIN-OFF!!!
Oh, don’t get me wrong… I’d do questionable things with Emilia Clarke. But her character makes me want to bomb Essos entirely.
I, too, hope a dragon eats her… out.
Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who hates Dany. I really want Drogon to accidentally BBQ her. Which I’m pretty sure would make her death the only accidental one in the whole series.
Wow, it looks exactly like every other dragon ever.
except we’ve seen it grow since it was a little egg, GIF’ed it and are connected to it now.
Maybe a book reader could explain something for me. The other week Lord Friend Zone told Deny that dragons can’t be tamed. But if that’s true, then how did her ancestors use them to defeat their enemies?
I thought that comment was supposed to represent the different mindsets of Jorah and Dany. Jorah is afraid and just doesn’t believe that a dragon can be tamed; he’s been pushing for an army from the start, while Dany is dreaming of flying in to conquer Westeros. I don’t think the dragons are completely “tame,” but they certainly were controlled enough to be manageable weapons of war.
I think the first question to ask would be, what the hell would Jorah know about taming dragons anyway? To him they were long extinct mythical beasts before meeting Dany and her eggs.
Beyond that I think it’s a simple common sense observation, both from the character’s viewpoint and the writers. Dragons are apex predators in their world after all and quite frankly, if one decides to do something, who’s gonna stop it?
The books never elaborated on how exactly the Targaryens controlled them, if they had some sort of bond, magical power or whatever.
The books exactly explained it. Magic. Keep in mind magic didn’t exist while the dragons were dead and was re-ignited by the dragons being born…that is probably the most misunderstood thing about this entire series whether it be book or show. The Valyrians learned the spells and songs needed to control them. How exactly Dany will use that knowledge is pretty well spelled out in the books if you can read between the lines. But since there are probably tons of non-book readers looking at this comment I won’t go into it. Book readers themselves might not even get it.
@lubz102 stop tooting your own horn as fancy book reader.
“Fully grown” as in this is an image of Balerion the Dread at his largest, and he was the largest dragon recorded in Westerosi history.
That’s totally Jon Snow on that dragon.
Azor Ahai rebord, it is known
@Shadowtag: shit happens.
Dany is one of my favourit characters…..i dunno wat would happen to her…..the writer beinh none other than GRRM…..but yeah i wd like to hav her on d iron throne….n before that i would like to her to learn how to tame them,,,,,n yeah some glimpses how d ancient Targarians did it……some more ancient magic unleashed ……n d dragons growing more n more n more fierce, powerful.n much,much bigger…powerful enough to exterminate d whole Lannister Army on their own….n of course …fighting d terrible army of white walkers……n what about Dany n Snow falling in love with each other finally…..i know that is totally insane……but its GOT…d most unpredictable series ever……