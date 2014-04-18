Here’s What A Fully Grown ‘Game Of Thrones’ Dragon Looks Like, According To George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin posted an excerpt from his Game of Thrones companion book The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the World of Game of Thrones on his website yesterday, along with this image of what many industry experts are referring to as “a big ol’ ding dang dragon.”

From EW:

The excerpt gives some background for fans of Daenerys Targaryen, setting the stage for the dragon-aided conquest of Westeros by her ancestor Aegon I Targaryen. But also intriguing is the accompanying illustration, which shows Aegon atop his dragon Balerion the Black Dread. Martin confirmed to EW the image accurately represents his vision for what a fully grown dragon will look like.

Wow, I guess now that we know what a fully grown version looks like in the creator’s mind, we no longer have to … [puts on sunglasses] … imagine drago-oh God, what am I doing? Did I really almost dust off a five-year-old meme to make that terrible joke? Jesus. And where the hell were you guys on that one? WHY DIDN’T ANY OF YOU TRY TO STOP ME? I thought we were in this together. I mean, sheesh, guys. Sheesh. We should all be disappointed in ourselves.

Neat dragon, though.