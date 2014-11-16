Here’s What Happens When You Type Or Yell ‘Hodor’ Into A Google Search

It’s still a while until Game of Thrones will return for its 5th season but that hasn’t kept the show out of the limelight one bit. There’s a new beer, a new video game and the recent news from Turkey. And with Hodor missing from the upcoming season, Google has gone and given us a little gift.
The company has implemented an Easter egg of sorts on both their mobile app and website that is all about Hodor. Go open a new tab right now and type the big man’s name into Google’s search field. Here’s what happens:
And if you’re more prone to using their mobile app, just go ahead and yell “Hodor!” into the phone.
Now just Hodor to your Hodor’s Hodor!
(Via: Google/Vox/Game Informer)
Someone needs to put together a mashup with Hodor trying to have a conversation with Groot.
Did you do it on the app or in the website?
Works for me through chrome, hodor
I yelled it into my google search as soon as I read this. I am very pleased with my Hodor…I mean response.
If you ask Siri “Hodor”, she searches for “Hodel” and “Whole Door”.
Hodor?