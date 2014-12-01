Here’s Why Netflix Spent $90 Million On Its Very Own ‘Game Of Thrones’

Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and Arrested Development have been major, Emmy-nominated successes for Netflix, but Marco Polo will be their first HUGE original show. Put another way: Lilyhammer is The Newsroom; Marco Polo is Game of Thrones. In fact, the Benedict Wong-starring, 10-episode series cost $90 million to make, making it the world’s second most expensive TV show, behind only, yup, Game of Thrones.
Why is Netflix taking such an expensive risk? Well, like your grandfather, blame the foreigners.
“It is no secret that we want Netflix to be a global product,” said Ted Sarandos, its chief content officer. “That is the mission.” (Via)
So far, it’s been a struggle: yes, Netflix added two million European subscribers, but that’s hundreds of thousands less than they expected, which is why the company’s stock recently dropped by 20%. Meanwhile, “infrastructure issues like establishing payment systems for customers proved difficult in Latin America.” Netflix sorely needs an international hit.
Enter the “East-meets-West epic” Marco Polo.
“We just tried to make the most exciting, entertaining show we could about this very special world and hope that it would be accessible in a lot of different markets, in a lot of different regions,” said Dan Minahan, an executive producer of the series. (Via)
OK, but what about the universal language?
Executives and producers said they hoped that Marco Polo — filmed in Italy, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia with an international cast of hundreds and filled with gory battles, sexual allure, adventure, martial arts, and political intrigue — would resonate with viewers around the world. (Via)
Everyone speaks boobs and blood. Marco Polo premieres on December 12th.
I would be more excited if Netflix could give us two solid seasons of any of their shows. They all seem to burn out pretty quickly
Season 1 and 2 of House of Cards were excellent. Orange is the New Black started to stink in it’s 2nd season… and I can’t say I’ve bothered with any of their other original programming. But HoC was top notch.
Every season of Lillyhammer is awesome
when the trailer opened with the guy saying “Marco”, we all expected the other guy to respond “Polo”, right? That can’t just be me…
Nope, not just you. I instinctively replied with “POLO!”
if they wanted to make “the next game of thrones” someone should’ve told them that The Ring of Time is just sitting there. unmade.
You mean Wheel of Time? Not being a smartass, just making sure – it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s both a Ring AND Wheel of Time series.
But if you’re talking Wheel of Time, that’d be really hard to adapt. For one there’s 14 books (plus a prequel!), but even at two books a season it’d be difficult to maintain viewer interest – it’s all quite PG.
Gene Wolf’s Book of the New Sun should be made before anything else.
“even at two books a season it’d be difficult to maintain viewer interest – it’s all quite PG”
I don’t think it would make a good TV show either, but most of the books past the 5th or so drag on and on for around 1500 pages without substantially advancing the plot-lines at all. A talented writer could easily condense that series down to 6 or 7 books without losing much of anything in the way of plot or character development. Hell, if Jordan had just written the entire series at the pace of the first 3 books he could have easily finished the series in 7 or 8 (much better) books.
The Dark Tower series needs to be made. And not by a shitty network television channellike 90% of Steven King’s books, It needs so HBO money (or Netflix money apparently)
Wheel of Time is awful. Every character is a whiny pain in the ass, they all “sniff” after every comment, and characters die and are reborn IMMEDIATELY, some times in the same chapter. And Rand is the least likable lead in history.
Who gives a *bleep* about some dude who invented Polo shirts when WoT is still waiting?
Please god let this post be sarcastic.
It’s just got to be…
Wait Marco polo didn’t invent the polo?
I’m much more interested in what Fox is going to do with the rights to The Kingkiller Chronicle.
Probably my favorite current running series. I’d love to see Kvothe fleshed out on screen, but Lawrence’s Broken Empire seems like the easiest to translate into either film or a few seasons of TV. Would pretty much have to be HBO, though, as dark as it is.
I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for Terry Crews as Luke Cage.
Dan Minahan directed a bunch of Game of Thrones episodes, so there’s that. However, it looked like Marco Polo is going to have some lame-ass wire-fu in it, which will detract from the story a bit (for me, anyway). Production design looks fantastic, though.
they should just buy the rights to dark tower series and turn that into the tv show/film series they have been talking about. forever.
I like the elastic waistband in that guy’s maternity pants in the picture. At first I was like “Hey, I’m going to make fun of this guy wearing jeans because they didn’t have those then” and then saw it was an expandable elastic waistband.
How about you put them in some medieval Ray-Bans too, you dummies?
The reason I fell in love with Game of Thrones is for the incredible & diverse characters – especially as far as women go. From what I can tell – it looks like the lady characters in this show are weak & all about the sex. LAME. Hopefully it’s poor representation only in the trailer, and not throughout the whole show.
I was excited about the change of scenery to the Far East, but really, a white protagonist? Let me guess, the villian is a chubby Asian man with fierce eyebrows and a heavy accent and Marco Polo gets a quirky Asian sidekick and has all the Asian women swoon over him.
I know they want people to watch it, but the “great white hope” thing has to die eventually.
But does the dude hang dong?
lets hope so.
