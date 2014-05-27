Here’s Your Clean-Shaven First Look At The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy returns for its seventh and final season sometime in September, and I couldn’t be more excited. A high-profile drama without a midseason finale or post-hiatus premiere? What a thrilling, new concept. Anyway, we know very little about what kind of insanity Kurt Sutter has planned for SAMCRO, other than Marilyn Manson is going to guest star as a drug addict (because the role of do-gooder priest was already taken by Till Lindemann?), and that according to E! Online, we should “prepare to meet a whole lot of new faces including a soldier who doesn’t put up with any b.s., an imposing jail guard, and Alice Johnson, an uptight sheriff with an edgy sense of humor.”
There haven’t been any imposing trailers featuring a Taz-like tornado of bikers beating each other up yet, but FX’s Vice President of Media Relations, Dominic Pagone, did tweet out first-look photos of the upcoming season, featuring Jax without his billy goat beard. What does this mean for the show? Probably nothing, unless you subscribe to the theory that SAMCRO is going to leave Charming and travel the country, living off winnings from Crazy Beard Contests.
But that’s probably too much of a spoiler to give away on Twitter.
FUCK YES!!
Good for you. That’s a clever post.
The question we’ve all been waiting to find out: Will Tig bang a corpse this season?
I used to love this show, but I fell off half way through Season 5. Is it worth jumping back in?
Last seasons finale was huge. Not sure what else to say without spoilers.
Yes. Do it.
I started losing interest when Clay had a fitting death set by way of Opie in season 4 and they kept him alive for some reason (Ron Pearlman gotta eat but c’mon son) but after catching up I’d say it’s worth it just for the tragedy that lies ahead and of course, closure. Season 2 and (most of) 4 have yet to be topped imo but the final season could undo all the bullshitting and get to the point.
He’s studying that script hard. “You want me to flare my nostrils and bro walk?!”
Going all out for the final season
I’d love to see him change his stride to the “Jax limp” as he enters character.
[FLARES NOSTRILS]
shit, that was meant as a reply to Mancy…..
He looks so down. Poor Jax. Your mommy still loves you. Quite possibly in the bad way.
Hahahahaha
I thought he looked a little pudgy.
Just a pet peeve of mine, but I wish he wouldn’t introduce a lot new characters during the series finale. It makes me wonder if it’s going to be filler until some crazy finale. Just focus on the original characters, please.
