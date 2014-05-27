Here’s Your Clean-Shaven First Look At The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy returns for its seventh and final season sometime in September, and I couldn’t be more excited. A high-profile drama without a midseason finale or post-hiatus premiere? What a thrilling, new concept. Anyway, we know very little about what kind of insanity Kurt Sutter has planned for SAMCRO, other than Marilyn Manson is going to guest star as a drug addict (because the role of do-gooder priest was already taken by Till Lindemann?), and that according to E! Online, we should “prepare to meet a whole lot of new faces including a soldier who doesn’t put up with any b.s., an imposing jail guard, and Alice Johnson, an uptight sheriff with an edgy sense of humor.”

There haven’t been any imposing trailers featuring a Taz-like tornado of bikers beating each other up yet, but FX’s Vice President of Media Relations, Dominic Pagone, did tweet out first-look photos of the upcoming season, featuring Jax without his billy goat beard. What does this mean for the show? Probably nothing, unless you subscribe to the theory that SAMCRO is going to leave Charming and travel the country, living off winnings from Crazy Beard Contests.

But that’s probably too much of a spoiler to give away on Twitter.