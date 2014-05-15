Here’s Your Complete Fall 2014 TV Schedule

After a week of optimism that should continue right up until the moment ABC realizes negative-nine people watched Selfie, the Upfronts are finished, and the fall 2014 lineup is here. We’ve covered Fox, NBC, and CBS individually, but now you can see the full schedule in one place, and try to make sense of Mulaney at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, wish that Marry Me wasn’t on at the same time as New Girl, and pray Muppet Batmans, a.k.a. Gotham, destroys Dancing with the Stars and The Big Bang Theory.

It won’t, but foolish idealism is what the Upfronts are all about.

MONDAY 8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

GOTHAM (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)/2 Broke Girls (Oct. 30) (CBS)

The Originals (CW) 8:30 p.m.

Mom (CBS) 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

SCORPION (CBS)

JANE THE VIRGIN (CW) 10 p.m.

The Blacklist/STATE OF AFFAIRS (Nov. 17) (NBC)

Castle (ABC)

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (CBS) TUESDAY 8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

UTOPIA (Fox)

SELFIE (ABC)

NCIS (CBS)

THE FLASH (CW) 8:30 p.m.

MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC) 9 p.m.

MARRY ME (NBC)

New Girl (Fox)

Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (CBS)

Supernatural (CW) 9:30 p.m.

About a Boy (NBC)

The Mindy Project (Fox) 10 p.m.

Chicago Fire (NBC)

FOREVER (ABC)

Person of Interest (CBS) WEDNESDAY 8 p.m.

THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA (NBC)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

The Middle (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

Arrow (CW) 8:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs (ABC) 9 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

RED BAND SOCIETY (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

The 100 (CW) 9:30 p.m.

BLACK-ISH (ABC) 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Nashville (ABC)

STALKER (CBS) THURSDAY 8-11 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (CBS) (Sept. 11-Oct. 23) 8 p.m.

The Biggest Loser (NBC)

Bones (Fox)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)

The Vampire Diaries (CW) 8:30 p.m.

The Millers (CBS) (As of Oct. 30) 9 p.m.

BAD JUDGE (The Blacklist beginning Feb. 5) (NBC)

GRACEPOINT (Fox)

Scandal (ABC)

Two and a Half Men (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)

Reign (CW) 9:30 p.m.

A to Z (NBC)

THE McCARTHYS (CBS) (As of Oct. 30) 10 p.m.

Parenthood (NBC)

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (ABC)

Elementary (CBS) (As of Oct. 30) FRIDAY 8 p.m.

Dateline NBC (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

Last Man Standing (ABC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW) 8:30 p.m.

CRISTELA (ABC)

Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW) (repeat) 9p.m.

Grimm (NBC)

UTOPIA (Fox)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

America’s Next Top Model (CW) 10 p.m.

CONSTANTINE (NBC)

20/20 (ABC)

Blue Bloods (CBS) SATURDAY 7-10:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Saturday (Fox) 8 p.m.

Encore programming (NBC)

Saturday Night Football (ABC)

Crimetime Saturday (CBS) 9 p.m.

Crimetime Saturday (CBS) 10 p.m.

48 Hours (CBS) SUNDAY 7 p.m.

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS) 7-7:30 p.m.

NFL game (Fox) 7-8:20 p.m.

Football Night in America (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 8 p.m.

The Simpsons (Fox)

Once Upon a Time (ABC)

MADAM SECRETARY (CBS) 8:20-11:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football (NBC) 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox) 9 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)

Resurrection (ABC)

The Good Wife (CBS) 9:30 p.m.

MULANEY (Fox) 10 p.m.

Revenge (ABC)

CSI (CBS)/CSI: CYBER (CBS) (midseason)

