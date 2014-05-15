Here’s Your Complete Fall 2014 TV Schedule

After a week of optimism that should continue right up until the moment ABC realizes negative-nine people watched Selfie, the Upfronts are finished, and the fall 2014 lineup is here. We’ve covered Fox, NBC, and CBS individually, but now you can see the full schedule in one place, and try to make sense of Mulaney at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, wish that Marry Me wasn’t on at the same time as New Girl, and pray Muppet Batmans, a.k.a. Gotham, destroys Dancing with the Stars and The Big Bang Theory.
It won’t, but foolish idealism is what the Upfronts are all about.
MONDAY
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
GOTHAM (Fox)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)/2 Broke Girls (Oct. 30) (CBS)
The Originals (CW)
8:30 p.m.
Mom (CBS)
9 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow (Fox)
SCORPION (CBS)
JANE THE VIRGIN (CW)
10 p.m.
The Blacklist/STATE OF AFFAIRS (Nov. 17) (NBC)
Castle (ABC)
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (CBS)
TUESDAY
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
UTOPIA (Fox)
SELFIE (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)
THE FLASH (CW)
8:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC)
9 p.m.
MARRY ME (NBC)
New Girl (Fox)
Agents of SHIELD (ABC)
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (CBS)
Supernatural (CW)
9:30 p.m.
About a Boy (NBC)
The Mindy Project (Fox)
10 p.m.
Chicago Fire (NBC)
FOREVER (ABC)
Person of Interest (CBS)
WEDNESDAY
8 p.m.
THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA (NBC)
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
The Middle (ABC)
Survivor (CBS)
Arrow (CW)
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (ABC)
9 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
RED BAND SOCIETY (Fox)
Modern Family (ABC)
Criminal Minds (CBS)
The 100 (CW)
9:30 p.m.
BLACK-ISH (ABC)
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Nashville (ABC)
STALKER (CBS)
THURSDAY
8-11 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (CBS) (Sept. 11-Oct. 23)
8 p.m.
The Biggest Loser (NBC)
Bones (Fox)
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)
The Vampire Diaries (CW)
8:30 p.m.
The Millers (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)
9 p.m.
BAD JUDGE (The Blacklist beginning Feb. 5) (NBC)
GRACEPOINT (Fox)
Scandal (ABC)
Two and a Half Men (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)
Reign (CW)
9:30 p.m.
A to Z (NBC)
THE McCARTHYS (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)
10 p.m.
Parenthood (NBC)
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (ABC)
Elementary (CBS) (As of Oct. 30)
FRIDAY
8 p.m.
Dateline NBC (NBC)
MasterChef Junior (Fox)
Last Man Standing (ABC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW)
8:30 p.m.
CRISTELA (ABC)
Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW) (repeat)
9p.m.
Grimm (NBC)
UTOPIA (Fox)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
America’s Next Top Model (CW)
10 p.m.
CONSTANTINE (NBC)
20/20 (ABC)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m.
Fox Sports Saturday (Fox)
8 p.m.
Encore programming (NBC)
Saturday Night Football (ABC)
Crimetime Saturday (CBS)
9 p.m.
Crimetime Saturday (CBS)
10 p.m.
48 Hours (CBS)
SUNDAY
7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
7-7:30 p.m.
NFL game (Fox)
7-8:20 p.m.
Football Night in America (NBC)
7:30 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
8 p.m.
The Simpsons (Fox)
Once Upon a Time (ABC)
MADAM SECRETARY (CBS)
8:20-11:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
9 p.m.
Family Guy (Fox)
Resurrection (ABC)
The Good Wife (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
MULANEY (Fox)
10 p.m.
Revenge (ABC)
CSI (CBS)/CSI: CYBER (CBS) (midseason)
No Brooklyn Nine-Nine?
Nevermind, weird to move it to Sunday though
Yeah, I thought that was weird as well. Trying to get some support as the lead in to Family Guy? Is Family Guy still popular? I’ve watched maybe 2 episodes in the last 3 years.
@Truckules – yes Family Guy is still popular.
@dissident Thanks. I don’t really follow the ratings and whatnot, but it kind of seemed like Seth McFarlane’s shows were kind of in decline. That might be entirely due to The Cleveland Show being mediocre at best.
While Family Guy may still be popular. American Dad is the better show. As for Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Sunday night…Not sure how I feel about that yet.
Bob’s Burgers is the better show. The McFarlane shows are getting a little tired.
I count (maybe) 3 shows on that list that I have any sort of affection for, and I watch exactly none of them live. Dear Network Television, Us Millennials are coming and we are going to absolutely destroy your business model. Also, where’s Parks and Rec?
Parks and Rec is delayed until Jan/Feb.
I think Parks and Rec is a midseason replacement. Is that the same as last year? Or was there just a long hiatus between some episodes that aired in the fall and the remainder of the season that aired this spring?
Agreed. From that list: Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn 99, and NFL are the only one’s I have ANY interests in.
And is this the first itme ever that Amazing Race hasn’t been Sunday night?
This is pretty upsetting….Amazing Race is pretty much the only reality show that’s not a steaming shitpile, and now it’s getting exiled to Friday night so that CBS can feed the “older females with power fantasies” demographic they built up with The Good Wife.
The Amazing Race has been dreadfully boring for like 5 years now. As long as they don’t fuck with Survivor, which has still got it, I’m cool.
@dissident
[ic.pics.livejournal.com]
I’ve never found Survivor to be even remotely watchable. Being a sociopath is not a skill I want to see fostered.
@Bobman – well that’s pretty reductive of the show and the game. plus, let’s not pretend that The Amazing Race is nothing but well adjusted people.
@dissident
Fair enough : Amazing Race contestants are just as often awful people for sure. I think that’s just the nature of reality television — these are people who are a) willing to be on TV and b) able to take 2 months out of their lives on short notice (ie : unemployable).
The difference to me is that TAR at least makes the pretense of being skill-based (position and success is based solely on performance of tasks), while Survivor has a skill component but all you really need to succeed is to be manipulative enough to not be voted off.
The Race is by no means perfect, and they spend way too much time on inter- and intra- team bickering and drama, but Survivor is ABOUT inter- and intra- team drama, with tasks being secondary.
That’s why The Amazing Race is boring to me. Who wants to watch bland white athletic people with no personality do increasingly derivative tasks?
The scheming and backstabbing is actually entertaining IMO.
I legitimately wept for the world last night while watching the SERIES finale of Suburgatory which featured promos for Selfie.
Stan Hooper agrees
That was the series finale? Weak. This season wasn’t as good as previous years, but I can guarantee that it was better than Selfie will be.
3 shows that I watch regularly (New Girl, Goldbergs, and Brooklyn Nine Nine) and 1 show that I’m interested in checking out (Mulaney).
Soooo Monday will be my day to catch up on the DVR then.
You’re insane. Gotham, followed by Sleepy Hollow, closed out by Blacklist is a good night of TV in my book.
Got hams gonna get crushed, it’s up against three of the highest rated shows on tv. And I’m convinced Kurp stole the Muppet Batmans joke from me. Where are you hiding, you thieving bastard?
In other words, everything is terrible.
EXCEPT BOB’S BURGERS AND (hopefully) MULANEY.
I’m really not prepared to live in a world without Community. I’m really not.
Somewhat off topic, I’m still pissed that Legit was cancelled.
Agreeance. I think that seals the deal that I’m going to check out Jim Jeffries on his current tour.
Yup
How did I not know this? My friend and I cried laughing when he ran over the cat. That show was brilliant!
Sorry to double post, but let me get this straight: FX created FXX in order to expand its comedy programming, DOESN’T bring Archer to it, then cancels two funny shows. Are they backpedaling to show more Michael Bay movies all day long?
It kind of makes that finale a little more fucked, too. I was not prepared for that.
@Reggie Thistleton – FX is absolutely backpedaling. creating that channel was a colossally stupid decision.
The last episode definitely had a feeling on finality to it though, so maybe Jeffries and O’Fallon knew the end was coming.
But I agree that FX has screwed the pooch regarding FXX.
There’s always looking out the window.
Lots of reading coming up in my future.
Shield’s moving to 9? They getting edgier with it maybe? Guess I’m not going to watch NCIS New Orleans after all, although New Girl has been so hit and miss, it might lose its DVR spot.
If you don’t include the NFL, I only average 1 show per nite that I watch/DVR w/any regularity (and half them I watch just b/c my wife likes them). It’s pretty amazing how much market share the networks have lost to cable.
Wait, was Outsourced cancelled?
outstanding.
So there is nothing on network from Thursday through Sunday?
So The Originals is going to get crushed on Monday nights by The Voice, and The Big Bang Theory. Terrific.
And I *think* I am actually happy about The Amazing Race moving to Fridays. There wasnt ANYTHING I watched on Fridays this year and way too many things on Sunday nights (especially when you factor in HBO and AMC shows).
While I’ll never pretend to have a super active social life, I think many of us try to go out and do things on Friday nights, which is why it’s typically thought of as a death slot for TV shows (or at the very least a slot catered to the type of people who are shut-ins).
Yes, but you can now DVR Amazing Race and not get the final half of 60 minutes because the NFL ran long.
The only things there that I even watch are Bob Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Football, and Survivor. Network TV blows
At least Parks, and It’s Always Sunny (even though wouldn’t be on here anyway) come back in January
I have a bit of a conundrum because i have an unnatural love of Scott Bakula, but CSI New Orleans is on against New Girl and Marry Me which i also am interested in because of Happy Endings. I suppose it will be replayed on Sat. Night and maybe my DVR can catch it then.
Good god that Thursday line up has been mangled. Fuck you, NBC.
Guys…HBO, AMC and FX aren’t even on this list. I’ve never heard of any of these shows…