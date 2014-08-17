Here’s Your First Look At Season 2 Of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many worthwhile shows to air on Sunday nights this fall. Unlike Mulaney, though, it won’t have to compete against Boardwalk Empire or Homeland. Only Sunday Night Football, so yeah, it’s screwed. But be sure to DVR the HELL out of it, because season one was excellent and based on the first-look teaser below, season two looks really good, as well.
What I’m trying to say is, #TeamRosa #TeamRosaWithGlasses.
Can’t wait.
Kind of bummed they moved it away from New Girl. I always looked forward to that one hour block on tuesdays.
Agreed. That was a good solid block of TV.
#TeamSantiago all the way
This
Team Rosa is for the hipsters who don’t want to admit that they like the clearly most attractive female on the show.
Santiago > Rosa > Peretti
Santiago > Rosa> Terry Crews> A dented bookshelf> day old fish>Peretti
I am totally team Santiago/Fumero. I mean her cuteness and facial expressions are to die for. I’m not used to nice/happy Beatriz since I always see her as Rosa. I get this weird kinky sex vibe from Peretti that I find tantalizing.
I was actually hoping it turned out that they didn’t have sex but just passed out drunk together.
I’m not gay, but how about #TeamTinyTerry?
Tired Terry.
I’m just saying…Tired Terry still gets after it.
#TeamRosa for life.
She is very manish. 10 to 1 that she has man hands.
#TeamCaptainHolt
#Team70sEraDetectiveHoltWithThatSweetGayPornStache
I don’t care what ANYONE says.
#TeamGina
in fact, I’m so serious about it, I won’t put a freakin’ hashtag before it.
Team Gina! Team Gina ALL THE WAY. (also, I blame all of you for keeping on forcing us to choose. WHY ARE WE *CHOOSING*?!)
I second your Gina.
Whenever Stephanie Beatriz talks, and she isn’t in character, it’s weird. Like, James Marsters talking like a surfer weird.