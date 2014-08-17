Here’s Your First Look At Season 2 Of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many worthwhile shows to air on Sunday nights this fall. Unlike Mulaney, though, it won’t have to compete against Boardwalk Empire or Homeland. Only Sunday Night Football, so yeah, it’s screwed. But be sure to DVR the HELL out of it, because season one was excellent and based on the first-look teaser below, season two looks really good, as well.

What I’m trying to say is, #TeamRosa #TeamRosaWithGlasses.

