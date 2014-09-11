Here’s Your Handy Guide To Who Plays Who In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Jessica Lange — Lange will play the character of Elsa, a former German cabaret star who both formed the freak show troupe and leads them.
“My character is very manipulative,” says Lange. “She understands what’s needed and she provides it. However the thing I want to be very clear that Elsa really loves these people. She truly cares for them in her own selfish narcissistic way. It’s not just exploitation.”
Sarah Paulson — To boost her show’s attendance, Elsa recruits the two-headed conjoined twins Bette and Dot. According to Sarah Paulson, the two personalities are very different but “It’s not as simple as nice and evil.”
Kathy Bates — Bates will play bearded lady Ethel, who serves as Elsa’s “right-hand woman” and helps run the camp of freaks. Ryan Murphy says:
“She helps run the camp, and she’s sort of the guardian of the law. She had a real tragedy in that she was a real circus star in the ‘20s and 30s and then she had her baby and she became a down-and-out drunk, and Elsa saved her.”
Evan Peters — Peters will play the character Jimmy, who we already knew is Ethel’s son, who has lobster hands. I guess once you know, you can see it in the image but it wasn’t that obvious before.
Michael Chiklis — Michael Chiklis is playing Dell Toledo, Ethel’s ex-husband and Jimmy’s father, who is a “strongman on the run from the law.” When Dell arrives at camp, Jimmy is the alpha male and the two will engage in a power struggle of sorts. Sounds like one of those peeing races to me.
Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck also had a character with lobster hands. Now that I think of it, it was also set in Florida. And had lots of murderers. He’s just a bottomless well of originality.
So there will be gratuitous incest and tranny fucking?
Was it the same “lobster hands” chick from “Carnivale” ?
@The Curse of Marino I’d be kind of surprised if there wasn’t.
I just don’t know about this show. I thought season 1 was great. Season 2 was abysmal as they used every horror cliche they could find (Nazis, cannibals, aliens, mad scientists, mutants, ghosts, angels, serial killers, etc), and I got bored with season 3 halfway through when every one would die only to come back to life. At this point, I just feel like a sucker if I give it another shot.
I only liked the second season, so imagine my enthusiasm (my girlfriend loves this show and I watch whatever I want 90% of the time so…)
Other than the shitty ending of season 3 this series has been top notch, IMHO. Also Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and even Frances Conroy (especially her character in season 1) give me raging hard-ons (like hard a bricks style) in case anyone was wondering.
Three-boobed Angela Bassett is the best Angela Bassett
I’m not sure why I left her out of my list because she can get it as well. Heck even a bearded Kathy Bates + a bag wouldn’t be all that bad.
Anyone else read this book Geek Love? It’s this weird ass story about a husband/wife carnie duo who decide to breed their own freak show (“Geek” being the insider term for the freak show people). She smokes meth, does drugs, drinks heavily, I think they even get their hands on some radioactive waste, while she’s pregnant. Because fuck science, this spawns a “seal boy” with flipper hands and legs, a two-headed girl, the narrator (an albino dwarf woman with a tail), and the youngest is a regular -looking boy with Carrie powers. There’s a ton of incest, weird shit, and I keep thinking about it every time I look at these trailers.
I haven’t read but it yet but thanks to your description, I just wiki’d it and am now planning to. Thanks!
When does this show come on?