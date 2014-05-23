Here’s Your Leaked ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5 Cast List

Spoilers are coming, the world is dark and full of spoilers, you know spoilers Jon Snow, etc. Winter Is Coming obtained a list of the characters Game of Thrones is looking to cast for season five. As expected, considering the show will probably film in Spain later this year, it’s a whole lot of Dorne folk.
Prince Doran Martell – Doran is described as the major new player this year, appearing in multiple episodes. The fiftysomething prince uses a wheelchair, is reclusive and rules wisely. It appears the show is looking to continue the trend it started with Pedro Pascal, and cast Latino actors for the Martell clan.
Prince Trystane Martell – Trystane, the handsome fiance of Princess Myrcella, is being aged up to 18.
Areo Hotah – Doran’s personal bodyguard will appear throughout the season, assisting the prince with his duties. The show is particularly looking for a black actor to fill the role.
High Sparrow – The books’ pious head of a religious movement will be appearing in several episodes in season 5.
Septa Unella – The show is looking for a character actress to play the imposing and unrelenting septa who spends a lot of time with a major series character next year.
Maggy the Frog– A fortune teller in A Feast for Crows, she’ll be in one episode next year.
Lollys Stokeworth – Just last week in “Mockingbird,” Bronn announced his intention to marry Lollys, whom Tyrion considers “dimwitted.” It looks like the sellsword will still be around next year.
Yezzan – A sleazy Meereenese slave owner.
The Waif – The strange child from the books that Arya encounters will likely be played by an older actress, one in her later teens, and we understand the show is specifically looking for a woman of East Asian descent for the part.
And most importantly:
The Sand Snakes, Oberyn Martell’s bastard daughters (with ages ranging 18-25):
Obara Sand – The eldest and most athletic Sand Snake will be having a major fight scene with a series regular character- not one who crosses her path in the books. This is an interesting change.
Nymeria Sand – Nymeria is described as “mixed race,” with her father being the fairer Oberyn and her mother being darker skinned. The second oldest of these Sand Snakes, she’s beautiful, emotional and very strong.
Tyene Sand – The youngest of the Sand Snakes that we meet uses her wits and seductive powers, and is less of a physical fighter than the other Sand Snakes. She is just as deadly as her sisters, however, but her weapon is poison.
I know it’s poor form to look ahead to season five, especially when we’re in the heart of season four and have an epic episode to look forward to, but SAND SNAKES! Anyway, there’s no word on Arianne yet, but I assume she’ll eventually be cast, and played by someone described as “Penélope Cruz-esque.”
I had heard that they weren’t going to be spending much time in Dorne. I please by this turn of events.
With the way they are burning through the Meereen story line they have to go somewhere. If it is Dorne, then I’m pumped.
At this rate, the show is going to catch the books next season or it’s going to turn into the books and come to a screeching plot halt.. OR the show will go past the books and the show watches can turn the tables on the book readers and say “AH HA! I knew that was gonna happen!”
We should have the next book sometime this next year. They should be able to squeeze two seasons out of what’s left from the books at this point. Then books six. Then books seven. However that works.
But the show has already shown its ability to outreach the books by kinda spoiling the White Walker lair/changing altar and the Night King. I’m fairly sure they will pass the books and start angering book readers by spoiling stuff. As a book reader, I dont really care, I’m still gonna read them when they come out and its not the shows fault that GRR Martin is too much of a sloth writer…
@Future – My feelings on people who get pissy about spoilers: Fuck ’em. Anyway, ASoIaF the books are different enough from Game of Thrones the show that it’s a wash to me.
John Boyega for Areo. Or maybe someone from The Wire, I dunno.
Also, very glad they cast Lollys. I don’t remember her showing up in the book, it was more Cercei talking about what was going on, saying “ugh, what’s that asshole up to now”. Awesome they’re gonna (presumably) have him on the show, showing instead of telling his antics.
Too young. Areo is relatively old and large (he carries an axe in the book that has a 6′ shaft).
Yeah, I couldn’t remember if it was a young guy or older. That’s where the generic “someone from the wire” too.
Sand snakes are better than sandworms. “Whoa, Sandworms. Ya hate ’em right? I HATE ‘EM MYSELF!”
Wow, I was starting to think that the show would minimize or even outright ignore the majority of the Dorne stuff. But fuck yeah, Sand Snakes! And you know Arianne’ll be there.
Wonder if we’ll get more Greyjoys, too.
And a certain one of those characters makes me think that we’ll actually be getting a flashback scene. That’s interesting news.
I’m curious if they added all the Dorne stuff because of Oberyn’s popularity?
That, and they need to fill time somehow.
I’m curious to see how important Dorne ends up being in the last two books, too. If they’re devoting this time much to it on the show, I’m guessing it’s important.
I was wondering if they’ll spend next season establishing Dorne and then, assuming GRRM is still trudging through Book 6, establish the Greyjoys the next season.
Maggy the Frog is the new Ser Pounce.
I’m hoping this is incomplete, because I want my gigantic psychopathic honour-bound Greyjoys, gods damn it.
Patience, this is only a partial “leak.”
But if there isn’t a Kingsmoot, we riot. The ball is in your court D&D.
totally. what ^^ he said!! I want a kingsmoot!!
No Victarion or Euron?
I know this is some bullshit!
Maybe for season 6? They’ve got time to kill between now and the last book, and it would be a LOT to introduce a whole bunch of Dornish folks and the new Greyjoys.
My heart sank
The have to have the Greyjoy brothers! Stephen Lang (bad guy in Avatar) would make perfect Victarion.
This has to be just the Dorne and Meereen characters. No mention of Griff and Young Griff either, and they and some Greyjoys absolutely have to be cast (but I could see them having one or two Greyjoy uncles instead of all three).
I’m really looking forward to them introducing the Sand Snakes for the simple fact that I had a hard time keeping track of which one was which in the books so it will be nice to have faces for the names.
WHERE THE HELL ARE THE GREYJOYS?? OMg are the rumors true? have they been cut?
Cat of the Canals is coming people. Yes.
Also, interesting with Maggy. Flashback?
That’s what I figured. This would be the first flashback. I guess they figured this one’s just necessary to understand Cersei’s arc.
No ~*~*~*~DARKSTAR~*~*~*~?
I would be SHOCKED if they didnt cast someone as Darkstar. I don’t think there is any way to do Dorne “properly” without him.
You have to cast someone with a nickname that badass.
Also he seemed pretty important for Myrcella’s storyline.
But could they find someone who could play a self serious mopey goofball completely lacking in self awareness without making him endearing?
Also no Aryanne? No Arys Oakhart? I hope these characters are mentioned in later lists
I don’t think this is meant to be exhaustive. because you’d really need to establish the other greyjoys more quickly
[SPOILERISH–FAIR WARNING]
It’s gotta be a partial list. If I had to venture a guess, I think Season 5 would start with Balon Greyjoy walking down a certain bridge as a way to introduce his wacky family via the Kingsmoot.
Any guess for Doran Martell? I submit Mark Margolis (played Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad). I know he’s not hispanic, but he does a damn good crippled, latinish-looking man, who’s bent on vengeance.
too old.
Maybe…if I remember from the books, he’s in his mid-fifties, and you figure someone who’s in constant pain for years from crippling gout will look older than his chronological age.
Yeah, he’s a bit too old. He’s Oberyn’s older brother, but he’s in the wheel chair because of some gout-like condition, not because of age (if I remember correctly).
Still no Greyjoy brothers?
Janina Gavankar as Arienne Martell or GTFO.
SHIVAKAMINI SOMARKANDARKRAM!
Also I hope that The Hound survives this season and is the character that Obara fights.
They should just cast Eddie Murphy. Easy peasy.
Idris Elba for Areo. If they are looking for a black actor, it’s the obvious choice. The character reminds me of Heimdall so much.
They would have to age him up a bit. Always had the feeling that he was supposed to be pushing 50.
Elba is 41. These things are done all the time in show business, both older and younger.
Conspicuously absent is the Kindly Man. I would guess that means Jaqen H’ghar is taking over his role, as is par for the course.
You forgot the Greyjoys. Euron, Aeron and Victarion.