Here’s Your Obligatory ‘Game Of Thrones’ Mountain Vs. Red Viper Alternate Ending

By now we all know how the Mountain vs Red Viper battle to the death played out on Game of Thrones, and if you don’t why the hell are you here? Plenty of us would like to convince ourselves of a different ending that doesn’t turn rowdy bars into solemn wakes, so of course the internet has come to the rescue with a “Denial Version” of how it all went down. I must say it rivals even the alternate ending to Tyrion’s trial speech, if only due to the sheer dedication to the denial-ness. Watch now and forever sleep at night in a world where the Mountain doesn’t deadlift a thousand pounds…

And if you’re looking for something a bit more succinct but (possibly) equally satisfying…

Fly, sweet Prince! Fly! Fly as we deny!

Via r/GameOfThrones