Here’s Your Obligatory ‘Game Of Thrones’ Mountain Vs. Red Viper Alternate Ending

By now we all know how the Mountain vs Red Viper battle to the death played out on Game of Thrones, and if you don’t why the hell are you here? Plenty of us would like to convince ourselves of a different ending that doesn’t turn rowdy bars into solemn wakes, so of course the internet has come to the rescue with a “Denial Version” of how it all went down. I must say it rivals even the alternate ending to Tyrion’s trial speech, if only due to the sheer dedication to the denial-ness. Watch now and forever sleep at night in a world where the Mountain doesn’t deadlift a thousand pounds…
And if you’re looking for something a bit more succinct but (possibly) equally satisfying…
Fly, sweet Prince! Fly! Fly as we deny!
Via r/GameOfThrones
Keep dreamin’ non-book readers. It only gets worse.
Oh man I don’t even want to have a hint of what this means.
son of a bitch… yeah, I know. I’ve only been told this A MILLION TIMES by each fan of the books I come into contact with
Worse…. or better?
No. No, I’m wrong, totally worse.
Holy shit, I don’t even care. That re-cut was fantastic!
They could go completely off the reservation like they did for the Stackhouse novels and True Blood but i doubt GRRM would cede that much creative control over to HBO’s studio execs. The blood orgy continues bwahahhahahahahahahahah.
Fan-fucking-tastic I can only imagine what is yet to come the rest of this season and the next :'(
I think he means worse….in quality.
Yeah you’re so cool…
Yep just gets worse, more boring, more predictable, relying on Shock Value to keep idiots interested.
Damn @Yogi, change the record.
Id like to thank everyone including the trolls for my longest thread to date on Buzzfe– er Uproxx!
HOLY SHIT THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER!!!!
i was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and a general case of the sads… but now I’m CURED!!!
Thanks internet!!!
This is canon in my brain now. What an excellent series finale!
That sucked so much dog dick it isn’t even funny. Basically, he wanted a Jerry Bruckheimer film.
You’re right. That seemed like a serious recommendation on the part of the person who made the video. Your taste is superior. Congratulations.
[www.youtube.com]
My taste is superior. Thanks for noticing.
Your taste appears to include Tubsteak,(not that there’s anything wrong with it. hell Oberyn seemed to enjoy it)
This version is better. [www.youtube.com]
1. It didn’t end with Tyrion dancing down the aisle. FAIL
2. Do you know how many of life’s problems could be resolved if we all followed this maxim: “Crop the left side?” WIN
Isn’t that where the good guys are? Riding from left to right or do I have that backwards?
‘dude, i think i just filled the cup’…
This completes me.
This one is on the reddit thread you posted: [www.youtube.com]
I don’t get why people liked Oberyn so much… Until his last episode his spent half his screentime in a brothel and although he had a sad story behind him and wanted to get his revenge, the show failed to make the Mountain as hateable as possible (even the guy looked like some cuddly bear) which would make the audience root their asses out for Red Viper. In season 1 only one scene (horse split(for TV audience anyone who kills an animal is the devil himself)) was enough for everyone to hate TM’s guts but S4 just wasn’t building that hate until the actual duel. People acting all shocked forget it’s HBO, it’s sort of their duty to show over the top violence.