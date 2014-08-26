Here’s Your Vine Of Gwen Stefani Awarding ‘The Col-Bort Report’ An Emmy

Stephen Colbert and The Colbert Report won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety/Music/Comedy Series (like they always should, although I guess for the last time), but all anyone will remember is Gwen Stefani announcing the winner…
Adam Levine is a little less the worst for the mortified look on his face and follow up correction, but that’s not going to stop the sale of Bort license plates to shoot through the roof, is it?
UPDATE: Colbert responds, is the best.
What’s wrong with her?
Was that some kind of inside joke?
It sounded like a natural mistake.
Just flubbed by combining the first part of the first word with the second part of the second word.
Colbert Report. That’s a lot of similar letters with far different pronunciations.
Reading is really hard, you guys.
She’s human.
Went to same school as Floyd Mayweather
Oh man, that Bort gag gets me every time.
Bort references never get old.
The real story here is, “How did Gwen Stefani get hotter”.
Actually the bigger story than that is, “Wait, she’s still relevant enough to give out Emmy’s?”
LOL coke.
Another graduate of the Travolta School of Award Presenters
John Travolta has gotten way better at wearing drag since Hairspray
Why is Gwen Stefani slowly morphing into Cher?
I’m going to be a douche about this. She got the name wrong because she doesn’t watch his show. Everyone who is even slightly smart has seen a few episodes of his show and knows how to pronounce Stephen’s last name. He’s made serious fun of how everyone needs to pronounce his last name, leaving the T silent even though in real life his family does not use a silent T. Anyone who doesn’t watch the Colbert report leaves me thinking that they are a few bricks shy of something or another. Or they’re drunk. Or blonde.
Gwen Stefani > Julia Roberts > Sara Jessica Parker > Hi Ho Silver
I have never accidentally mispronounced a word in my life.
Like her music, she’s better seen and not heard.
I’d still like to change my name to Mr. Gwen Stefani.
ADELE DAZEEM
Bort, Klaatu barada nicto.
Saved civilization in the 50’s.