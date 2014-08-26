Here’s Your Vine Of Gwen Stefani Awarding ‘The Col-Bort Report’ An Emmy

Stephen Colbert and The Colbert Report won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety/Music/Comedy Series (like they always should, although I guess for the last time), but all anyone will remember is Gwen Stefani announcing the winner…

Adam Levine is a little less the worst for the mortified look on his face and follow up correction, but that’s not going to stop the sale of Bort license plates to shoot through the roof, is it?

UPDATE: Colbert responds, is the best.