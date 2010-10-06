Hey Y'all, I'm Paula Deen!

10.06.10

This Paula Deen supercut isn’t anywhere close to new, but I just saw it for the first time today and I laughed my ass off, so I’m putting it here for posterity. Paula Deen is less a real person than a character who was created when Homer told Bart to “Butter that bacon!”

In a related story, the woman who makes Cheesy Ham and Banana Casserole will endorse a new line of produce. As in leafy greens and other plants with vitamins and whatnot.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Deen announced that she’s been working with farmers and food producers to design her own line of fresh fruits and vegetables, which she described as “a dream solution for young mothers.”

“Hey y’all, this asparagus is delicious! Just wrap it in bacon and fry it in a stick of butter!”

