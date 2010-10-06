Hey Y'all, I'm Paula Deen!

This Paula Deen supercut isn’t anywhere close to new, but I just saw it for the first time today and I laughed my ass off, so I’m putting it here for posterity. Paula Deen is less a real person than a character who was created when Homer told Bart to “Butter that bacon!”
In a related story, the woman who makes Cheesy Ham and Banana Casserole will endorse a new line of produce. As in leafy greens and other plants with vitamins and whatnot.
In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Deen announced that she’s been working with farmers and food producers to design her own line of fresh fruits and vegetables, which she described as “a dream solution for young mothers.”
“Hey y’all, this asparagus is delicious! Just wrap it in bacon and fry it in a stick of butter!”
(video via whatevs)
Letterman had a nice rant against world hunger and emphasized Cupcake Wars and Man V Food again last night, I guess in a prerecorded segment with Rachel Ray that airs this friday he scared the shit out of her and complained she has 12 shows and there are children going to bed hungry at night and also many of these kids don’t even have their own tv shows and she has 12!
is she some kind of mad scientist, too, that she’s going to design her own fresh fruits? TOMACCO
I hope you don’t mind, but I’m borrowing that asparagus recipe.
Don’t forget the Hollandaise sauce, Burnsy.
A dream solution for young mothers is called a nanny, not fruits and vegetables.
I heard CBS was planning on turning the phrase “Goulash, Y’all!” into a new sitcom.
Yakoff-Smirnoff something-something small-town-Mississippi something-something durr-hurr.
Now bacon up that sausage!
/The video of Paula being hammed may never be topped
The term “wrapped in bacon” also refers to performing cunnilingus on Khloe Kardashian
Ow. My heart. Too much butter.
That country-fried critter cooker is one flapjack away from a shortstack…or so i’ve been told. and like they say…
Everything’s better with Paula Deen’s butter – even sleep.
Your mom wears Chico’s.