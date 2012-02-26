Hey You! Check Out The Film Drunk Oscars Open Thread!

Editor-at-Large
02.26.12 4 Comments

As I’m sure you know, tonight is the 84th Academy Awards. While any big, fancy televised awards show is notable from a TV perspective, it’s like the Super Bowl for our Uproxx compadres at Film Drunk. To celebrate, they’re doing a huge, free-for-all open thread over there tonight, where you can discuss any Oscar-related thing your little heart desires. I urge you to check it out. And if you’re looking for a way to kick back and relax during the show, I also urge you to check out the Film Drunk 2012 Oscars Drinking Game. As I look over it again today, there’s a solid 50-60% chance you’ll drink yourself blind by playing along — which, if nothing else, would give you a fun story to tell when people ask why you can’t see. (“I still remember it like it was yesterday. February of Twenty-Twelve. I thought I could handle it. I had it all under control. Then someone gave Sean Penn a microphone and — BAM — the lights went out.”)

Enjoy the Oscars, and we’ll see y’all back here tomorrow morning.

