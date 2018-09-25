Getty Image

Half the remakes and reboots these days are TV shows based on movies or on movies that were based on books. But this one’s surprising: As per Variety, there’s going to be a TV version of High Fidelity, Nick Hornby’s instant classic 1995 novel, which was made into a John Cusack movie five years later. But it won’t be about a boy, despite the novel and film both being classics on the subject of emotionally stunted males. Instead it will be about a woman, to be played by Zoe Kravitz.

Variety reports that Disney’s forthcoming streaming service has given the typical 10-episode order to the High Fidelity reboot, which will concoct a female version of the story of a newly single thirty-something dude who owns a record store. (Luckily, records are much, much cooler now than they were in 1995 or in 2000.)

Nick Hornby made his name with books like High Fidelity (and Fever Pitch, and About a Boy), about neurotic, melancholic, overly obsessive men who distract from the pressures of career and romance by delving into things like football and music.