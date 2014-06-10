Highlights From This Week’s Very Special Episode Of ‘Louie’

#FX #GIFs #Louie
Contributing Writer
06.10.14 10 Comments
This week’s Louie dealt with Lilly’s first toke and compared it to Loiue’s early dealings with weed.

There was lots of teenage angst, weed, guitars, and fender rhodes. Also, some lighting of farts.

But one cockblock changed everything.

block

You can tell things were going on the wrong side of the tracks when young Louie started wearing a big green coat.

Buying drugs directly from Hawkeye was probably a further sign of bad things to come…

dealer

like stealing and telling your father to f*ck off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#GIFs#Louie
TAGSFXgifsLOUIE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP