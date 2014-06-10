Highlights From This Week’s Very Special Episode Of ‘Louie’

This week’s Louie dealt with Lilly’s first toke and compared it to Loiue’s early dealings with weed.

There was lots of teenage angst, weed, guitars, and fender rhodes. Also, some lighting of farts.

But one cockblock changed everything.

You can tell things were going on the wrong side of the tracks when young Louie started wearing a big green coat.

Buying drugs directly from Hawkeye was probably a further sign of bad things to come…

like stealing and telling your father to f*ck off.