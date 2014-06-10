Highlights From This Week’s Very Special Episode Of ‘Louie’

This week’s Louie dealt with Lilly’s first toke and compared it to Loiue’s early dealings with weed.
There was lots of teenage angst, weed, guitars, and fender rhodes. Also, some lighting of farts.
But one cockblock changed everything.
You can tell things were going on the wrong side of the tracks when young Louie started wearing a big green coat.
Buying drugs directly from Hawkeye was probably a further sign of bad things to come…
like stealing and telling your father to f*ck off.
I love that this season is turning out to be just Louis CK dumping a few movies he’s made in the past year into our lap
It’s pretty damned amazing.
I remember Louie talking about stealing scales from his school for pot in an interview on Opie and Anthony a long time back.
When yelling at his dad, he forgot to add “besides, you killed Mozart!”
I’m pretty sure that was one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen on television.
For the longest time I thought Louie was sober. Maybe I picked it up from his standup, maybe I picked it up by hearing it from sober friends, but I could have sworn he was. Didn’t know all the backstory but it’s usually the same for everyone who eventually sobers up, first it was getting high and having fun, then it was getting high and getting in trouble, then it was just getting in trouble, then you either sober up, go in and out of rehabs, become destitute, or go to jail. I’d put die, but everyone dies, alot of them like our friend Seymour do so because of the drugs they did. Most addicts simply suffer through the aforementioned four like a revolving door.
Last year in Seinfelds web series “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”, they’re on his boat (after the obligatory drive in the car), and on the boat he says one of his favorite things to do , now, is get high and go to the movies alone.
I guess sobriety was a phase he went through, or never did, maybe he’s on a relapse himself, who knows.
The end credit to Mr. Hoffman was poignant but confusing.
You are so fucking weird.
At the close of the episode, I walked out to the living room where my 7-year-old son was still playing Minecraft (it’s summer, don’t fucking judge me) and I hugged him, told him I loved him, and then I went to bed and suffered the most wracking bit of anxiety fueled insomnia that I have experienced this year. Thanks Louie!
Dedicated to heroin. A lot of heroin.
Too much heroin, I’d say.