Hillary Clinton‘s latest endeavor will be as a producer for television alongside some illustrious company. The politician and Democratic candidate for president in 2016 is teaming up with Steven Spielberg to bring a book about women’s suffrage to television.

Elaine Weiss’ book ‘The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote’ will be made into a TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter reporter on Wednesday that the book, which was published in march, will be optioned into either a TV movie or a limited series. No writer has been signed up to adapt it, but Spielberg’s Amblin Partners will shop the show around to a “premium cable or streaming platform.”

Clinton, meanwhile, will executive produce alongside Darryl Frank, co-president of Amblin, and Justin Falvey, and Weiss. Clinton tweeted about the news on Wednesday and said she’s excited to bring the project to life.