The History Channel Is Remaking ‘Roots’ Because Slavery Is All The Rage Nowadays

Apparently not subscribing to the belief of “WHAT? WHY? NO. Why would you remake Roots? Roots is excellent as-is, and if you really wanted to get the word out about how powerful and moving it is you could always just, like, play the original, award-winning 1977 miniseries in its entirety on your cable network and promote the hell out of it,” the History Channel is taking a different strategy: They’re going to remake Roots.
“But wait,” you ask, “can anyone make this sound like an opportunistic cash grab that attempts to piggyback on the success of other projects that deal with a similar subject matter?”
The timing couldn’t be better — the topic of slavery is very much on people’s minds through a string of popular movies including last year’s Django Unchained, this year’s Oscar hopeful 12 Years A Slave, and with Lee Daniels’ The Butler also touching on the subject. Add to that the success of other recent historical films like Lincoln. “History in general is in the zeitgeist, which is great for us being a network whose name is History,” Hoogstra said. The cable network has played a major role in bringing history to the forefront of pop culture over the past couple of years with its blockbuster miniseries Hatfields & McCoys and The Bible as well as series The Vikings. [Deadline]
I, for one, look forward to the credits rolling on a particularly powerful installment of this remake as an announcer for the network asks us to stay tuned for an exciting new episode of Swamp People.
If the History channel really wanted to do a remake they could do a remake of the History Channel pre 2009.
Hopefully they’ll go all the way and call it “12 Generations a Slave.” Whoop whoop.
Have never heard anyone complain about films concerning white American history being made (and slavery is very much about white American history). In that same token, not sure why there needs to be any reason or justification behind a movie about slavery being shot.
Nice try, but this isn’t a case of an article being racist. This is being annoyed that they’re remaking an excellent mini-series because the subject matter is “what’s hot”. It’s an issue of ruining a powerful, excellent series by it being remade by a network that has become a joke. It’s like TLC remaking Schindler’s List.
Buddy. Really now. The article had nothing to do with saying shows couldn’t be made about the topic.
The ENTIRE POINT of the article is the stupidity of REMAKING what is a classic TV show. The show was in colour, had extremely high production values, and quite amazing sets and props.
WHY RE MAKE IT, you could just put it on Prime time TV right now, the original show.
I wonder, is your real point that YOU don’t know anything about it, YOU didn’t ever see it and think it was amazing like the posters above and below you did?.
We watched it all the way across the world in the day, it was amazing.
@AntMac, Buddy, from what I said how did you get the idea that I hadn’t seen Roots? Why on earth would I jump into a comment thread on a show I’ve never seen? I think Roots is a quality show and is still entertaining today. However, I don’t see anything wrong with this remake when just about every NOVEL under the sun is being shot or remake. “The original was better!” in 2013 is no longer a justification for protest. It’s a book. It’ll can have endless iterations. And that’s okay.
@crispyaod Nice try, with your attempts at mind reading. But unfortunately for you, Xavier, I never take this helmet off.
Why do all commenters assume anyone talking about race, even about white people’s race, is automatically upset about something? Are you upset, my man? I’m not and maybe you’re projecting. So your charge makes no sense.
I’m just pointing out that the three millionth versions of, say, Les Miserables never got any questions as to “WHY” a “classic film (play) like that” should be remade. Whereas now that this country is getting more comfortable discussing (even in the most elementary and white washed terms) it’s own history of disenfranchisement and struggle, people feel obligated to make noises about whether or not it should happen. What is that impulse in people to shit on anything that looks different and turn a blind eye to things that look the same?
Why Roots and not every other re-shot, over done, overly white production? What’s so different about Roots in the context of other remakes that you couldn’t even let me get in a comment saying it’s not a big deal that they’re doing it without bringing up the Holocaust or firmly stating that this classic will automatically be ruined? I’m not upset, just curious.
I never said anything about racism in my original post. But a kicked dog will holler.
The only way I would watch this is if they ended it with Kunta Kinte on the Starship Enterprise.
YOUR NAME IS GEORDI!
Read the book, watched the original. Both were great. Some things don’t need a remake because they were done well the first time.
Roots puts me in a “I want to choke a motherfucker to death” mood, so I will not be watching the remake.
As a white male I get enough bad press, thanks.
I’ll be watching Cops reruns.
I wonder if the channel will mention the fact that Alex Haley plagiarized the story of Roots from a fictional account of the slave trade.
Because you’d hate to have the wrong atrocities in your historical fiction.
Holy shit, @UnclePhil – burn!