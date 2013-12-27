After Holding America Hostage For 9 Long Days, A&E Has Reinstated 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson

What a crock of sh*t. After just 9 days, A&E has caved on suspending Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson from the show for spewing hateful ignorance. This means he will miss zero airtime when the show resumes its new season in a couple of weeks. Even worse, the company announced the move in a mealy mouthed press release that attempts to make it sound like it’s doing the right and moral thing by bringing him back, because letting Phil Robertson back on the show is the essence of tolerance — or something.
As a global media content company, A+E Networks’ core values are centered around creativity, inclusion and mutual respect. We believe it is a privilege for our brands to be invited into people’s home and we operate with a strong sense of integrity and deep commitment to these principals.
That is why we reacted so quickly and strongly to a recent interview with Phil Robertson. While Phil’s comments made in the interview reflect his personal views based on his own beliefs, and his own personal journey, he and his family have publicly stated they regret the “coarse language” he used and the mis-interpretation of his core beliefs based only on the article. He also made it clear he would “never incite or encourage hate.” We at A+E Networks expressed our disappointment with his statements in the article, and reiterate that they are not views we hold.
But Duck Dynasty is not a show about one man’s views. It resonates with a large audience because it is a show about family… a family that America has come to love. As you might have seen in many episodes, they come together to reflect and pray for unity, tolerance and forgiveness. These are three values that we at A+E Networks also feel strongly about. So after discussions with the Robertson family, as well as consulting with numerous advocacy groups, A&E has decided to resume filming Duck Dynasty later this spring with the entire Robertson family.
We will also use this moment to launch a national public service campaign (PSA) promoting unity, tolerance and acceptance among all people, a message that supports our core values as a company, and the values found in Duck Dynasty. These PSAs will air across our entire portfolio.
Let’s be real here…this is all about the Benjamins, baby. Rumors have been circulating for days that if A&E didn’t bring Phil Robertson back, that he and the family would take the show to another network, possibly even Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze network, where they’d be uninhibited in spewing the word of Bible, including the kooky parts. So fearing the cash cow was about to wander to another greener pasture, the network caved. Period.
Oh, and announcing this after 5pm on a Friday that’s sandwiched between Christmas and New Year’s is about as chicken sh*t as it gets. Go f*ck yourself, A&E.
I’m trying to be as angry as Cajun is over this but it’s just not happening.
I probably wouldn’t be nearly as angry if they hadn’t announced it after 5 on the Friday of a holiday weekend, thereby forcing me to work a little longer when I was ready to pack it in.
THE CAJUN BOY writes like an idiot who doesn’t know EXACTLY what was said on;y what he was told and ibne who hates anyone who does not agree wt]ith him. POOR LITTLE LIBERAL
This comment is as manufactured as the controversy itself.
I really wish you’d have written the whole thing in all caps so that you’d play even more to stereotype. It’s like your comment was automatically generated by a Right-Wing Moron Internet Comment generator.
See, as a right-wing moron(tm) myself I figured this was a false-flag (duh-duh-duhhh!) comment written by someone trying to give off the right-wing moron vibe.
@Tacos…I was sure that this was just somebody trolling, but I used her email address (an AOL one) to find her Facebook page and she’s the real deal.
@Cajun – that is a shame, though the facebooking does explain the poor typing.
Spent a few minutes trying to figure out what word was supposed to go where “ibne” is, and now I’m even more confused. Any guesses?
Oh my god. This comment is beautiful. Seriously Marjorie, you could have chosen so many different ways to insult him, but you chose to say he writes like idiot. Meanwhile, your comment reads like you dropped out of school in 4th grade. Fuck, this is so perfect.
Whenever I read comments like this, I think of this: [www.youtube.com]
You just know that Marjorie is one of those people that write in to Coors asking them to make it easier for her to open the can or figure out if her beer is cold enough.
/waits for Otto Man to link to the David Cross routine on the same subject
I can on;y agree Marjorie Willich is a total ibne.
Why is this even shocking? Jesus, I’m done. Someone let me know when people start writing angry posts about what is happening over in South Sudan.
Might see that somewhere else.
Heaven help us if UPROXX launches a blog focused on politics and international affairs.
could you imagine the butthurt in the comment section of that type of uproxx site? it would be glorious
That’d be fun. I’d enjoy that.
It would be like MSNBC in blog form with more gifs, in other words MADNESS
The Simpsons have some great advice: [www.disclose.tv]
Now you know what I would watch the S*$T out of? Phil and Barney Frank having a conversation about homosexuality in America.
The people protesting Phil Robertson tried to have him fired and that made this a free market issue. A&E crunched the numbers and figured keeping Phil wouldn’t cost them as much money as they’d lose against the amount of viewers who wouldn’t watch the show. I heard a lot about A&E firing Phil cuz it would damage the network if he stayed but that may not be the case. People can pontificate for one side of the other but A&E are just adjusting to loss and that’s what companies do.
What Bravo should do is launch an explicitly gay-friendly duck hunting show.
Duck Dynasty’s core audience agrees with Phil. The people whining about Phil already did not watch the show. The magic of the free market.
I never did get the complaining about this. People outside the groups with the hurt feelings do not care because either they do not watch the show. The are right wing morons who watch the show, and will unconditionally support Phil even if he clubbed a baby seal on national TV.
my favorite show on A&E is Bates Motel, I wish Vera Farmiga was my creepy/sexy mommy, why can’t you guys write more about this awesome show? And that August Rush kid is killing it as Norman Bates, it’s all around a great show.
Hang on… so, in effect nothing changed – he’s still going to be on the show and didn’t miss any episodes or screen time…
…and we’ve all been talking about this goddamn show all this time? Well done, A&E.
there’s gonna be many a champagne glass and cocaine line at the A&E party tonight
Could we get an expose on the decision making process going on inside A&E that led to this? I’m sure there is a ton of interesting back and forth that went on both internally within A&E and the Robertson family and between the two camps.
Here it is.
“So… do we lose more money from the advertisers who drop us and negative PR from keeping him than we do buying out his contract and losing the viewers and advertisers who love him?”
*crunches numbers*
“Oh, is the first one. Bring him back.”
Otherwise translated as:
The amount of right wing butthurt exceeded the amount of left wing butthurt, resulting in increased revenue. Given that the core audience for this show is right wingers, this was a no brainer for the get-go.
I really need to hear Bill Burr’s take on this.
I just can’t with these morons. Fuck A&E for stooping into shit.
It’s a shame Sherman didn’t salt the earth as well.
Poor little liberals. Don’t like what is said so you make a sad attempt at belittling. Poor babies. Typos happen. POOR BABIES and Cajunn BOY
So you don’t like them belittling what is said so you belittle them for saying what you don’t like? Sound logic.
Yes, typos happen. But you said he writes like an idiot while your comment looks as though it was written by a really conservative monkey.
I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to belittle you, Marjorie.
As a liberal, I say thanks for showing up and making conservatives look like inbred dipshits. There are smart conservatives on this site to who you owe an apology for making their side look like dipshits.
Yea accidents happen too, like your dad didn’t pull out in time.
Man, they should have stood their ground. Who the eff even gets the Blaze? And it’s not like they are making money off of the Duck Dynasty Merch, all that goes straight to their Duck Commander company.
Nah, A&E makes money on the Dynasty merch, the Commander merch is straight to the Robertsons.
you really need to stalk????? POOR LITTLE libTARD
Every time you say “libTARD” a person looks at a conservative candidate and says “nah”
i don’t need to hear that to nah all I need is to hear someone’s conservative to shut them out
You seem smart, indieguy!
Did anyone read Marjorie’s comments in Merle Dixons voice?
Yes, using making fun of a liberals by invoking mentally handicapped people is a fantastic way to represent conservatives.
What is worse: “sheep” or “libtard” ?
Marjorie there’s a “reply” button right there. Try to figure this commenting thing out.
“libtard” is worse than “sheep”, but “Sheeple” outdoes them both.
“Sheeple” is my least favorite word on the planet. I tend to have a granola bent as far as food and healthcare goes, and it is so frequently said in those circles that it makes me want to scream. There is no faster way to make me tune you out, even if I agree with what you’re saying before you say the word. It’s just SO arrogant!
You’re just a gift that keeps on giving, Marjorie.
My libtard boner is hard for you Marjorie
I used to watch the occasional ep, but I won’t anymore. I like to think of Phil’s prayers at the end of the episodes like Ricky Bobby praying in Talladega Nights.
Philthy Phil:
“Dear sweet, innocent, lil baby Jesus, we pray that you can use your baby Jesus powers to condemn all the gays and fornicators forever to hell. Dear sweet, fat, baby Jesus, in your golden fleece, we pray that you can reinstate Jim Crow era laws so that black folks can be more Godly. Also, for all that delicious money from products made in China and bought by fat inbred morons at Wal-Mart.
KKKay:
“Love that money!”
“Dear sweet, white, totally straight, eight-and-a-half-pound baby Jesus…”
I’m sure all that pro-DD merch bought last week helped them make a decision.
Not a surprising move. Disappointing, but come on, we all knew this was going to happen.
theres a lot of hate in these comments, I mean it’s one thing to not be a fan of the show, but calling the actual fans inbred morons and stuff like that, isn’t that hypocritical? I mean everyone got mad at Old duck mans hateful comments and the solution is just slinging more hate towards him and his fans?
What I’m trying to say is post more tits and less hate.
The click rate of hate is way higher than the pg-13 tits they can post.
There is a fascinating conversation to be had about tolerance, intolerance, acceptance, etc. to be had over this, but it is unlikely to happen.
It perfectly acceptable to call people ignorant inbred rednecks if they don’t agree with you.
“Click rate of hate” really rolls off the tongue well. Thank you for introducing me to that term.
I can vouch for Cajun Boy on this one. Sweet Daisy May, imagine the typo-riddled poetry we’re missing out on, ladies and gentlemen of UPROXX: [www.skillpages.com]
Oh lord. Can Uproxx please contract this woman out to write a poem for the site. Fuck, I’ve never wanted anything more in my life.
Exactly. A bard spreading the good word about libTARDs is what the sheeple of UPROXX need to wake up. That, and improperly placed semicolons in every stanza, presumably.
It is hard/
To talk to a LIBtard/
something;something/
Ayn;RAnD
Oh God, her recommended skills are poet and she’s a lyrics writer? This is so beautiful.
The most shocking part of that site is that she’s apparently *not* a 70-year-old shut in.
Yeah, my mind was doing somersaults for five minutes when I found that site. Is it too much to ask UPROXX to pay for her services? Maybe a Kickstarter? “Of CajunnBoy and Ragin’ Joys: An;Ode To DuMBeLl;LiBRuLs.”
I’m sure an outspoken, semiliterate libtard-hater like her is going to find lots of work n the fields of poetry and songwriting.
“I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked,
dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix to Obamacare …”
Yeah, not really comfortable with the whole “doxxing people I don’t like” strategy. Let’s try and avoid that kiddos.
The network finally understands the 1st amendment. Really it’s about time. Only wish they would have done it sooner. Love the show. Like Jesus would have.
DEEEEEEEEEEERP! Yoous tellem’s… Jesus LOVES hate.
Everyone understands freedom of speech, its the idiots who don’t realize there’s consequences for saying dumb shit that is the problem.
Everyone understands the consequences, except when you know, your show is a cash cow and that’s the only reason someone recorded and wrote about your thoughts. Now does everyone get over it?
I think it’s you who doesn’t understand the first amendment, which prohibits a GOVERNMENT ENTITY from censoring free speech. A&E is not associated with the government at al… they’re a television network, a business. They have every right to fire someone who tarnishes the image of their brand. For example, McDonalds firing an employee for telling a customer to go f*ck themselves is not a violation of free speech.
I’m going to make a duck call that looks like a dick and send them to A&E. ‘Dick DyNASTY’
Also, this a few days ago.
And so ends the last national distraction before the actual implementation of Obamacare. Strap in folks we’re in for some fun!
I love reading “THIS IS A VICTORY FOR FREE SPEECH, BRUTHER!”… but you said it, it’s all about the Benjamins. P-P-Profit P-P-P-Profit P-Profit!
The most annoying thing is A&E knew this was his belief going in and they just ignored it, hoping it wouldn’t blow up until the show was in decline. They then tried to cash in on goodwill by suspending this guy. The problem with that is the majority of people that appreciate the suspension are not the people watching this show.
Honestly, I would have had a lot more respect had A&E said “Listen, this show doesn’t jive with our corporate beliefs other than it makes lots of money. So we’re just going to keep make money, okay?”
I would say this is going to make a great episode of South Park but they already sort of made one with the Museum of Tolerance.
Yeah, the conflation of 1st Amendment free speech with civil toleration free speech was pretty grim. That said, as someone who get sick of these internet outrage sessions and attempts to drive people from the public square I figure this is a good outcome. Of course I also disagree with Robertson on the merits and can’t get into his show, so hopefully this is the last I read about it.
3.8% of Americans identify themselves as LGBT, 76% identify themselves as Christian, 40% consider themselves Conservative and 21% Liberal. What would you have done? No matter how bad A&E wanted to stand on principle, at the end of the day the execs at Disney and Hearst reminded them where their big fat Christmas bonus came from.
That cocaine and strippers party isn’t going to pay for itself.
This just in: Rednecks are homophobes and corporations love money. Film @ 11.
Not surprising. The people bitching about his comments weren’t watching the show anyways. You can’t boycott something you aren’t partaking in to begin with. Funny thing is, the ratings may climb as people who don’t have a dog in the fight watch to find out what all the fuss is about.
I have no doubt the ratings will climb steeply for a while, but it’ll largely be from people whose prime motivation in life is “what will piss off the liberals?”
I still say GLAAD dropped the ball on this one. Phil’s second statement, about having no place to judge or do anything other than offer love was the perfect opportunity for them to make positive comment. Spurring outrage on a figure like that is only going to drive a wedge further. Finding a common ground, however, gets your foot in the door for folks that otherwise wouldn’t ever consider your position.
This just in: Rednecks are intolerant and TV networks answer to the almighty dollar. ‘MERICA!!!
Bologna! I’d put $100 on the Robertsons inviting your ignorant, judgmental ass to dinner before glaad ever would.
What’s the point of the article wasn’t the suspension in the first place all about the benjamins They were afraid of GLAAD bullyish backlash so suspended him without consideration of the views of there audience. They found that more of the audience of the show agree with him so suspending him spits in the face of the audience and most who support the show.
My boycott of Duck Dynasty continues.
Although since I’ve never watched the show I don’t think they’re gonna notice.
And now they’ll come for the sponsors.
I just hope this will finally be the demise of the disgusting bullies at glaad. The world needs more Robertsons, less glaad.
They certainly misplayed their hand here. I defer to homosexuals on who and how they want to represent them but it seems like a more moderate approach would have moved the broad based acceptance of homosexuality ball forward in this case.
Yes, when I think of “bullies” gays and lesbians are the first thing I think of, too.
And in the end, lots and lots of free press earned, no real loss of money for any of the parties involved. All in all an excellent example of media manipulation and PR work for both A&E, GQ, and Duck Dynasty.
File this as another example of the corporate world embracing bigotry in the name of their “bottom line”.
In the long term, A&E will regret their decision to side with Bible-thumping homophobes and other social conservatives who are destined to once again end up on the wrong side of history.
I feel like you and I could get along because you understand basic things regarding how contracts work and how the First Amendment doesn’t apply to what you agree to in the contract.
Everyone went a little crazy over this and everyone did what everyone else was doing, which makes it kind of funny. Idk why he can’t just be cool and keep the polarizing shit to himself.
Since when has it become immoral to speak one’s own opinion? There was no “hateful ignorance spewed”. Phil said he didn’t understand why a man would be gay. Ok, so? What’s it to you? That doesn’t make him homophobic. He said that the Bible teaches all sins are equal (FACT: His family and the majority of Christians believe the same). In a somewhat crude manner but nonetheless he was paraphrasing the Bible. True Christians, like Phil, do believe in tolerance. The vicious monsters of the mainstream media and Culture Heroes like Cajun-Boy, cherry-picked this interview to make it into an attack by Phil. He didn’t attack anyone. He didn’t preach “hate” toward anyone. You can disagree with someone’s lifestyle and still love them. Get the f*ck over it.
this was an exquisite comments section. maybe the best of all these Duck Dynasty posts. bravo.
If it makes anyone feel any better, I will continue to not watch this show or buy duck calls manufactured by them. I might watch if they let Phil Robertson discuss his political views. It’d give the show an edge.
It is remarkable that Whole Foods is selling their Redneck Christmas DVD at the registers in the Northeast. If they put out a workout video, that might be too much to ignore.