Hollywood’s Most Weirdly Matched Couple Just Called It Quits

#Zac Efron
08.20.14 4 years ago 15 Comments
amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, And BVLGARI - Red Carpet Arrivals

Getty Image

It was a love that could never last. We all knew it. Despite two months together and several weeks spent PDA’ing all over Ibiza, Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez have sadly called it quits. THERE IS NO GOD.

But why, Us Weekly, why? Someone please help me come to terms with this.

“Michelle is going to do her own thing. Zac knew this about her when he got with her,” a second source tells Us. “He’s very into her though, and perhaps more than she’s into him.” Indeed, despite calling it quits, Efron, 26, hasn’t lost hope on the relationship. “Zac still wants to be with her,” the first source adds.

Efron and the Fast & Furious 7 actress, 36, first turned heads when they were photographed locking lips on vacation in Italy over the July 4th holiday weekend. They were spotted laughing and being playful with each other on a boat while spending time at the home of friend Gianluca Vacchi. They have “great chemistry,” an insider told Us at the time.

Chin up, Zac Efron — I’m sure there’s plenty of other lesbians in the sea looking for a break from women with just the right fella. You’ll find the Ellen to your Portia de Rossi one of these days.

