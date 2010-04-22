Holy Crap This is Too Geeky

With only four episodes of “Lost” remaining, Wired Magazine has put together the most stupendous collection of “Lost”-related geekery I’ve ever seen in the professional realm. Aside from the banner image above (full-size here allows you to read the whiteboard, you dork), Wired cobbled together the following:

Interview with creators Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse conducted by a physicist.

Back story on fictitious band Geronimo Jackson.

Interview with the show’s “continuity czar.”

Easter eggs and red herrings.

Most dizzyingly, a magnificent and complex diagram that shows how all the characters are connected (see below).

There’s more, too, and it’s all right here. Feel free to read the whole thing, I’m gonna go do some push-ups and then look at porn. I’m sorry, but it’s just too geeky for me. People who get all wrapped up in “Lost” aren’t much different than the bloggers who wrote grad-school level philosophical musings on “The Wire” — it’s time-consuming, ultimately pointless, and likely to get you shoved down the stairs if I happen to walk by at the right time.

