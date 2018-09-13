Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last summer, Amazon announced that Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s stellar Mr. Robot, was working on a new series for them. The show, Homecoming, was based on a fictional podcast by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who were also adapting it for Esmail’s show. Also, Julia Roberts had signed on to star in it. Yes, that Julia Roberts. On Thursday, the first full trailer for the psychological thriller about a caseworker who seemingly forgets all of her past cases dropped online.

The scenes in the trailer frequently switch aspect ratios, with one that looks more like a traditional widescreen setup for modern television, and another that appears as though it was shot for Instagram. This may have something to do with the two distinct time periods that the series will cover. Per the logline:

Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Aside from Roberts, Homecoming also stars Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Sissy Spacek and many others. The show premieres November 2nd on Amazon Prime.