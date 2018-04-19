Claire Danes Confirms Her Exit From ‘Homeland,’ Sending The Show Into Unknown Territory

It looks like season eight could officially be the end of Homeland on Showtime, at least as it pertains to the story of Carrie Mathison. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Claire Danes confirmed that the upcoming eighth season of the series will be her last on the show. While it had been rumored that season eight was it for Homeland, Danes didn’t want to confirm it as the end of the show entirely. She didn’t hesitate to say it was her end of the road, though, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s definitely going to be my last year,” said the executive producer and writer ahead of the seventh season debut. “I can’t speak for Claire or [co-star] Mandy [Patinkin], but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further, that’s their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there’s an appetite.”

