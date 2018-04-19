Showtime

It looks like season eight could officially be the end of Homeland on Showtime, at least as it pertains to the story of Carrie Mathison. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Claire Danes confirmed that the upcoming eighth season of the series will be her last on the show. While it had been rumored that season eight was it for Homeland, Danes didn’t want to confirm it as the end of the show entirely. She didn’t hesitate to say it was her end of the road, though, according to The Hollywood Reporter: