‘Homeland’s’ Damian Lewis Dances Gangnam Style, Tells Best Obama Story Ever

Damian Lewis — who plays Brody on the spectacular Homeland and, according to this week’s SNL sketch, barely opens his mouth while he speaks (a characteristic I had not noticed before) — sat down for a lengthy interview with British talk-show host Jonathan Ross. It’s a rare treat to see interviews with Lewis because, even though you know it, it’s still bizarre to hear a British accent coming out of him (even more bizarre when that British accent is singing a Clash song) and also because the guy best known from dramatic roles in Homeland, Life, and Band of Brothers is wicked funny. It’s a great interview, too, and in it he reveals that Tom Hanks picked up the bar tab for his 30th birthday, and that he insisted as a condition of doing Homeland that Islam wouldn’t be portrayed in a negative light.
The best part, however, comes in his anecdote about being invited to a White House dinner after President Obama revealed that Homeland is his favorite show, and how he was sat at the same table with the President and David Cameron.
After doing a crummy impression of Obama, Lewis relates a story about how he was asked to sign a season box-set of Homeland for Obama.
“Claire Danes had written something very lovely and very sweet, saying ‘I was a fan of yours long before you were a fan of ours,’ and I thought ‘that’s really stylish … I want to write something really great a classy, so I went ‘From one Muslim to another,’ in an indelible Sharpie [pause for awkward laughter]. And I couldn’t take it back … I do hope he understands irony.”
The story is much better when he tells it, so you should watch (it comes at the 6:00 mark).
Later in the show, after some coaxing, Lewis also does some Gangnam style with Psy. For a guy who is reticent to do it, he’s awfully damn good at it.
Keep that GIF handy
Forever.
Even more confusing to Homeland viewers would be the bit of info that David Harewood (who plays CIA chief David Estes) is British. Lewis’ accent sometimes slips, but you would never guess Harewood was a Brit.
True, that guy does a better american accent than DL!
Just like almost any British actor playing an American, I saw him on Doctor Who.
Homeland would be markedly better if, instead of that horrible subplot with the daughter’s hit & run, they just played that GIF over and over and over again.
LOL! Amen!
Lewis is playing with house money for life due to BoB. He has carte blanche in my book and can do anything without me disliking him.
Murder hobos? Cool.
Implement Sharia Law? Aight.
Play the wacky neighbor on Big Bang Theory? Fine.
Damien Lewis as the wacky neighbor might markedly improve Big Bang Theory.
He was also hilarious in Your Highness, also I find changing the channel improves Big Bang Theory exponentially.
White people love Homeland.
Actors don’t get to insist on content….but whatever.
If they’re high profile enough, yes they can. That’s not to say Lewis IS, but it all depends on how much the showrunners wanted him specifically and what their original intent for the portrayal of Islam was (maybe they only had to assure him that what they had was respectful).
Right, they gonna completely re-write just to get some D list limey. Puleeze.
“D list limey” interesting.
I can’t decide whether your use of “D list limey” makes you too British to a fault or a non-Brit trying too hard to sound British. Now I can’t decide which would make you more obnoxious.
Why thank you kind sir.
He and Timothy Olyphant made Dreamcatchers watchable. Which is saying something. Dudditz foverever!
You had lost me when Corgi Friday went away. You won me back with that gif.
I am black and I love Homeland and have loved Lewis since his PBS days so shut up.