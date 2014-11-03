Honey Boo Boo’s Gay Uncle Named ‘Uncle Poodle’ Is Going To Fight Mama June For Custody

Did you know that Honey Boo Boo has a gay uncle named Uncle Poodle? I never watched Here Comes Honey Boo Boo before its untimely cancellation due to matriarch June Shannon dating a convicted child molester, so this is news to me. Anyway, this Uncle Poodle character (otherwise known as Lee Thompson) lives with his fiance and recently came out as HIV positive. Poodle says he is going to fight for custody of Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) since his brother Sugar Bear (Mike Thompson) isn’t financially stable enough to support his daughter.

Sugar Bear has been living off of that sweet, sweet TLC money for the past two years so it’s beyond me how he doesn’t have enough money to support his own daughter, but that’s neither here nor there. According to TMZ:

Sources connected with the family tell TMZ … Uncle Poodle and his fiance Alan have researched the ground rules for winning temporary custody. They say they have the financial wherewithal to support Honey Boo Boo, and they’re getting a new, larger apartment with a spare bedroom. Our sources say … Poodle and Alan are ready to file for temporary custody if June does not completely sever her relationship with Mark McDaniel. They will not ask for permanent custody because they’d like to see Sugar Bear eventually care for Honey Boo Boo … when he gets back on his feet financially.

Seems like the couple has a decent shot at custody, and it could be a much-needed positive development for the poor kid.