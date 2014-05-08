Watch This Morning Show Host Nearly Shoot Herself In The Face With A Nail Gun

Australian morning show host Sarah Harris seems like a good sport, albeit one with limited experience with power tools. In the video below, Harris volunteers to help a guest with a demonstration involving nail guns. Asked to lift one of the guns and point it at the guest, the Studio 10 co-host immediately grabbed it the wrong way and aimed it — finger on the trigger — at her own head.
Needless to say, studio-wide panic ensued:
News AU via HyperVocal
Australians: the human equivalent of youtube videos about dogs.
yeah, sure she almost shot herself, but would anyone have noticed
It wouldn’t have fired – you have to apply pressure to the nozzle bit by pushing it down on a surface. Still – pretty funny though. Stupid bitch.
Fuck you! I’ve seen Lethal Weapon 2! Nail guns are the equivalent of uzis in the right hands!
Dumb…its not going off without the front safety mechanism depressed.
Are you telling me Nail Gun Massacre (1985) wasn’t really possible?
[en.wikipedia.org]
Oh, it was possible. Then the government stepped in.
Thanks, Obama!
Assume internet folk haven’t actually had a manual labor job i guess.
I’m so confused. What is the guy demonstrating? Why does he have a blindfold? What does he say while she is holding it backward that makes everyone laugh?
All fantastic questions….
I assume he is demonstrating the safety feature of the guns… which makes the fact that she aimed it at her own face just as “safe” as if she had aimed it at him. All nailguns need pressure on the tip to fire (sex jokes!), which makes it stupid that he would demonstrate it anyway — all nail guns for the past forever have had that “feature.”
Now if only we could get that guy on Fox and Friends. I’d love to see Steve Doocy get his hands on a nailgun.
*snort* That would make an awesome “Moment of Zen” wouldn’t it?
Which way? What other way could you hold it?
What a twit. This woman gives ladies everywhere a bad name. I’m not a construction pro but I do know which way to fucking point and position power tools.