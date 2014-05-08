Watch This Morning Show Host Nearly Shoot Herself In The Face With A Nail Gun

#Australia
Creative Director
05.08.14 16 Comments

Australian morning show host Sarah Harris seems like a good sport, albeit one with limited experience with power tools. In the video below, Harris volunteers to help a guest with a demonstration involving nail guns. Asked to lift one of the guns and point it at the guest, the Studio 10 co-host immediately grabbed it the wrong way and aimed it — finger on the trigger — at her own head.

Needless to say, studio-wide panic ensued:

News AU via HyperVocal

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia
TAGSAUSTRALIANAIL GUNSNewsNEWS BLOOPERSPOWER TOOLS

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP