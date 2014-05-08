Watch This Morning Show Host Nearly Shoot Herself In The Face With A Nail Gun

Australian morning show host Sarah Harris seems like a good sport, albeit one with limited experience with power tools. In the video below, Harris volunteers to help a guest with a demonstration involving nail guns. Asked to lift one of the guns and point it at the guest, the Studio 10 co-host immediately grabbed it the wrong way and aimed it — finger on the trigger — at her own head.

Needless to say, studio-wide panic ensued:

News AU via HyperVocal