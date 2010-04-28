HOT NAKED LESBIANS!!!

Showtime has released a trailer for “The Real L Word” (see video below), and it promises to be just like the channel’s scripted “The L Word,” but without all that “writing” and “plot” that has become so passé.
In the trailer, you’ll meet the cast of six women, all of whom look like women and five of whom have hair that falls below their shoulders. Which makes me think that they should probably re-think the word “Real” in the show’s title. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve met some lesbians who are wonderful people, but none of them are people who value wearing makeup or using conditioner in their hair. I’ve also seen some truly terrifying bull dykes from afar, and they REALLY didn’t value makeup or conditioner. Here in Brooklyn, it’s easy to see them in their natural environment. It’s like an African safari with butch lesbians instead angry rhinos, although it’s hard to tell them apart at times.
Anyway, the trailer isn’t all that exciting until the end, when this happens:
Voiceover: Real life. Real drama. REAL LESBIANS.
*lesbian fires pistol*
Full poster at Jezebel, trailer via Autostraddle.
Combine this idea with the star of the last post and I am sooooo watching it.
I heard trulyterrifyingbulldykesfromafar is the hot new tumblr.
Gawddammit, Matt! First Brie and now THIS! HR is gonna have my ass!
*begrudgingly unzips pants*
*hopes he spelled begrudgingly right*
Also, “African safari with butch lesbians instead of angry rhinos” is the new “Michael Buble being stalked by a velociraptor.”
Needs more fingerbanging.
“I’ve met some lesbians who are wonderful people, but none of them are people who value wearing makeup or using conditioner in their hair. ”
It’s probably time for you to meet more lesbians, then.
DG it’s actually fuckyeahtrulyterrifyingbulldykesfromafar
Their PMS cycles are all synchronized to happen during sweeps week.
They don’t have lesbians in Canada?
(can’t see the video)
Will there be any fisting?
If these are real lesbians, why haven’t I seen them in my extensive video collection?
What do you mean Jenna Jameson is getting beat up by a guy?
Her cooter’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.
Long fingernails + shaved armpits = NOT a lesbian.
mmmm twinkies
> all of whom look like women
hold on – the one 3rd from left looks like Crispin Glover in a wig!
As a lesbian who spends more on a bottle of her conditioner than she’ll spend on a bottle of wine and will skip breakfast before mascara, I too question how many gay women CC has actually met.
Just ’cause the feminine types blend in doesn’t mean we’re not there.