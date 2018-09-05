Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“You should have known,” the new teaser for House of Cards reads.

Should have known what? How to throw a baseball? (It’s not that.)

We should have known what Netflix’s longest-running original series was planning to do with Frank Underwood for the sixth and final season: kill him off. Following sexual misconduct claims against actor Kevin Spacey, the streaming service cut ties with the actor, writing in a statement, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.” Now that Frank’s gone (literally gone; you see his grave in the clip above, removing any doubt that he might return), Claire Underwood is the new president.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” she says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.” Claire has already mastered the “looking into the camera” technique.

When speaking about her former co-star, Golden Globe winner Robin Wright said, “I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” but “we forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.” House of Cards returns to Netflix on November 2.