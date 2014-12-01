‘House Of Cards’ Is Back With A Teaser Video And A Season Three Release Date

#House of Cards #Netflix
12.01.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Breaking!!!! Earlier this morning, the House of Cards official Twitter account released the following teaser video. SPOILERS AHEAD if you haven’t finished season two, and if you haven’t — really, what are you even waiting for? Get on that ASAP.

The short teaser video shows Frank Underwood, who as you probably know was sworn in as president at the end of last season, ostensibly ascending the stairs of Air Force One along with Claire — but that’s still more than enough tease to get excited about. Frank spent the first two seasons manipulating and clawing his way to the presidency, so what happens now? World domination? Or is this season going to be about him fending off the Doug Stamper scandal (assuming there will be a scandal) — who may or may not be dead right now? February 27th, people. We’ve got less than three months now to find out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSHOUSE OF CARDSNETFLIXrelease datesteasers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP