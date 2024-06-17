Some House of the Dragon viewers expected “A Son For A Son” to roll out the Blood and Cheese scene in a way that outdid the Game of Thrones‘ so-called “Red Wedding” episode (“The Rains of Castamere,” Season 3 Episode 9). Those viewers have expressed their disappointment, although it’s worth mentioning that the way that Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) reacted is in accordance with how her TV version of the character is almost certainly neurodivergent from the beginning of HBO’s adaptation, and some changes to characters of George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood book are bound to happen.

That audience disagreement aside, this premiere episode did contain other emotional scenes, and a certain scene especially, that hit hard. The episode began with Jace Targaryen (Harry Collett) visiting Winterfell, where he met with Cragan Stark (Tom Taylor) in an effort to round up support for Queen Rhaenyra’s rightful place on the Iron Throne. This gave us a glimpse of Jace’s new position of diplomacy, and when he reported back to his mother, Jace delivered news of his progress (including Cragan’s promise “of 2,000 men”) in as business-like a way as possible before his voice broke. That led to an embrace that could crush the heart of any TV viewer.

THE WAY JACE'S VOICE BREAKS WHILE HE TELLS RHAENYRA OF HIS ACHIEVEMENTS!!! THE HUG AND SOBBING AT THE END!! I AM IN PAIN!!!! #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/PcuclLBN4U — May (@Mayham_H) June 17, 2024

idc what anyone says but this episode was OWNED by Harry and Emma kinda crazy how even in green centered episode with only few lines Jace and Rhaenyra’ hug managed to evoke more emotions than Blood and Cheese

pic.twitter.com/3paAMzPb0E — Riana (@daenerysunnie) June 17, 2024

the hug between rhaenyra and jace… 🥺#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/K5dRoUCLS8 — A ౨ৎ hotd spoilers (@rhaenyrasrealm) June 17, 2024

OH JACE TRYING NOT TO CRY WHILE HE SPEAKS TO RHAENYRA pic.twitter.com/vBQs1tH3w4 — 🗡️ (@VISVNYA) June 17, 2024

jace somehow succeeding in his mission and stating so made this scene so much more powerful. he succeeded but at what cost? #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/vFeaK469c8 — rose رز‌‌‌🍒 (@rosechehrazi) June 17, 2024

Rhaenyra and Jace mourn Luke together 💔 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/otCYQeNO8F — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒 ＆ 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 (@theblacks_) June 17, 2024

the way she had to mentally prepare herself to meet jace’s eyes im launching myself into the sun pic.twitter.com/BVOlgRdUEa — pepper! is team black (@rhaenyrastyx) June 17, 2024

We don’t yet know how much more of Jace’s travels that we will see (and showrunner Ryan Condal has revealed to Entertainment Weekly that we won’t see much of Cragan Stark this season). However, Jace clearly had success with the Starks while zooming around Westeros, and also, it sure was nice to see Winterfell again, if only for a few moments.

Opening the season at Winterfell was the perfect way to get things going. 👏🏾 #HouseoftheDragon • #HOTD pic.twitter.com/xhCRHeDQm2 — 🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 (@KongoZande) June 17, 2024

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.