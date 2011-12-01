How ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter’ Destroyed Everything I Love About TV

I’ve never seen a show hate its own characters more than in the pilot episode of Fox’s “I Hate My Teenage Daughter.” Jaime Pressly and Katie Finneran play two middle-aged moms who, as the title of the show suggests, hate their adolescent daughters, Sophie (Kristi Lauren) and Mackenzie (Aisha Dee).
Basing a show around two thirty-something, previously unpopular moms living vicariously through their younger, hotter offspring isn’t a totally awful idea, and Pressly and Finnernan do their best with the material they were given, but the writing is embarrassingly bad. Pressly’s character was raised in a super religious household and Finneran’s was borderline-obese as a teenager, and the show wrings every last possible joke out of those moldy towels. We’re supposed to find it amusing that one of them doesn’t know what Little House on the Prairie is and that when things get difficult, the other eats pie with her hands, “like a bear,” according to one of the show’s three women-do-be-shoppin’ males, including Cutty from “The Wire.” The women are exaggerated, the men exasperated, and no one looks happy, especially the manipulative, snotty daughters.
The writers seem to think that humor comes from shrill caricatures, hyperbolic facial reactions, and women eating food and drinking to solve their problems, rather than, y’know, interesting characters and well thought-out jokes. “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” is maybe the worst sitcom I’ve ever seen, and this coming from someone who’s watched “Emily’s Reasons Why Not” and every episode of “2 Broke Girls.” Your move, “Work It.”
After the jump, some of the show’s worst out-of-context quotes and most obnoxious facial expressions.
“And then you know what she said to me? ‘You don’t know how to dress.’ Who says that?”
“I’ll tell you who says that: a bitch.”
(That’s our introduction to the show – “Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins,” it’s not.)
“It’s unfortunate you have to resort to name calling.”
“It’s unfortunate that you’re such a friggin’ dumb ass.”
“I want Mackenzie to go to her first high school dance in a limo, and Gary won’t pay for it.”
“I don’t want to be a working mom. Those women are pathetic. No offense, hun.”
“None taken, you lazy stay-at-home whore.”
“I did not eat my cat!”
“Your daughters locked a boy in the girl’s bathroom. He was in there for two hours before someone found him.”
“That just sounds like typical boy-girl stuff.”
“The boy they locked in the bathroom was Gerard Thompson.”
“The kid in the wheelchair?”
“I’m going to do my very best to keep this on the down-low, but if they serve wine at the PTA meeting, no guarantees.”
“Great news, my band got offered to tour with Sheryl Crow. I know it’s my weekend to take Sophie, but I’m kind of hoping you could cover it for me.”
“She’s up in her room, blogging about how much she hates her mother.”
“I can’t believe what you did to that handicapped boy.”
“Mom, Gerard is the meanest kid in school. He doesn’t like black people.”
That’s it. Once Jaime brings out Serious Face, I’m done.
I’d like to believe the residuals from “My Name Is Earl” and “The Wire” would be enough to keep Jaime Pressly and Chad Coleman from appearing in dreck like this.
Any time I see a multi-camera sitcom on Fox, all it does is make me miss “Married With Children” and “Titus.” Anybody remember Titus? That was a great show.
Hahaha! She eats pie with her hands. That’s how I eat soup. We’re exactly alike.
What I always find ridiculous is that shows like this or Mike and Molly or 2 Broke Girl, hire clever genuinely funny female actors as the lead and then make then read terrible cliche jokes, when the actor could probably improvise a whole episode worth of infinitely better banter.
@ AnthonyTX, I never saw much of Titus when it was on, but got into through clips of Stacy Keach being awesome in it.
@TonyTX: Chris Titus went on Marc Maron’s podcast recently (well, over the summer, I think) and told the story behind why his show got canceled, it’s pretty wild and worth seeking out.
Any jiggling Jamie Pressly gif’s? She still looks pretty good.
I tried to watch it, I just couldn’t.
I won’t deny that this looks terrible, but for some reason I can’t hate Jaime Pressly. I can’t explain it – I just can’t.
/probably okay, NSFW, oh you better believe it’s NSFW
Bad Zack! Close your tags!
@Upstate, She dances all crazy like at the end of the episode. Women…
Emily > Zooey
Jaime Pressly was great on “My Name is Earl.” Joy Turner deserves so much better than this.
I blame CBS for all of this horseshit.
P.S. TITUS WAS DA BOMB, YO!!!!!!
@ baruka. Definitely with you on the emily over Zooey. At some point Zooey appears to have stopped being an actress and just become the embodiment of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl
Memphis Beat was pretty crappy too, maybe some gypsy REALLY didn’t like My Name is Earl.
Cutty?! NOOOOOOOOO!!!!
@giantcowofdoom Totally agree. Sad to see talented actors saddled with such unfunny tripe. I’ve sat through ten episodes of 2 Broke Girls and only laughed a handful of times. It’s only saving grace is that it puts Kat Dennings on my tv on a weekly basis
This could nearly make 2 Broke Girls look good. It’s that bad.
I can’t believe they canceled Life On A Stick for stuff like this.