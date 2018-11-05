(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)
Rick Grimes exited from The Walking Dead last night in one of the best episodes of the entire series’ run, “What Comes After,” and both as a fan of the series and as a critic who was been covering the show for the last nine seasons, I thought it was a powerful, heartbreaking nearly perfect send-off for the show’s lead actor, Andrew Grimes.
Except for that one scene.
We’ve already written the details surrounding Rick’s death. In a series of hallucinations, he had some touching conversations with past characters Shane, Hershel, and Sasha, and ultimately, Rick blew himself up in a blast that destroyed a bridge and prevented a horde of zombies from overrunning Alexandria. When Rick blew up in the explosion, my reaction was somewhere between Michonne’s “Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiick!!!!” and Daryl’s more subdued but equally heartbreaking reaction. When Daryl saw Rick blow up, I could hear the Foo Fighters’ “There Goes My Hero,” playing in his mind.
But then came the coda: Anne/Jadis stumbled upon Rick’s body, barely clinging to life, just as the helicopter was arriving. She rescued Rick, put him on the helicopter, and the last shot we see of Rick is his eyes fluttering as he is choppered away to a place “far, far away.”
Just as we predicted, the coda had Scott Gimple’s fingerprints all over it. Andrew Lincoln is not, in fact, leaving The Walking Dead universe. He’s anchoring a series of feature-length projects.
And here’s the thing: Social media reacted very well to the episode itself. Rick’s exit was hugely popular. Heartbreaking. Powerful. Perfect.
