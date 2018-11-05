‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Didn’t Know How To Feel About Rick’s Exit

Entertainment Features
11.05.18

AMC

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

Rick Grimes exited from The Walking Dead last night in one of the best episodes of the entire series’ run, “What Comes After,” and both as a fan of the series and as a critic who was been covering the show for the last nine seasons, I thought it was a powerful, heartbreaking nearly perfect send-off for the show’s lead actor, Andrew Grimes.

Except for that one scene.

We’ve already written the details surrounding Rick’s death. In a series of hallucinations, he had some touching conversations with past characters Shane, Hershel, and Sasha, and ultimately, Rick blew himself up in a blast that destroyed a bridge and prevented a horde of zombies from overrunning Alexandria. When Rick blew up in the explosion, my reaction was somewhere between Michonne’s “Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiick!!!!” and Daryl’s more subdued but equally heartbreaking reaction. When Daryl saw Rick blow up, I could hear the Foo Fighters’ “There Goes My Hero,” playing in his mind.

But then came the coda: Anne/Jadis stumbled upon Rick’s body, barely clinging to life, just as the helicopter was arriving. She rescued Rick, put him on the helicopter, and the last shot we see of Rick is his eyes fluttering as he is choppered away to a place “far, far away.”

Just as we predicted, the coda had Scott Gimple’s fingerprints all over it. Andrew Lincoln is not, in fact, leaving The Walking Dead universe. He’s anchoring a series of feature-length projects.

And here’s the thing: Social media reacted very well to the episode itself. Rick’s exit was hugely popular. Heartbreaking. Powerful. Perfect.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP