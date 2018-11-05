AMC

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

Rick Grimes exited from The Walking Dead last night in one of the best episodes of the entire series’ run, “What Comes After,” and both as a fan of the series and as a critic who was been covering the show for the last nine seasons, I thought it was a powerful, heartbreaking nearly perfect send-off for the show’s lead actor, Andrew Grimes.

Except for that one scene.

We’ve already written the details surrounding Rick’s death. In a series of hallucinations, he had some touching conversations with past characters Shane, Hershel, and Sasha, and ultimately, Rick blew himself up in a blast that destroyed a bridge and prevented a horde of zombies from overrunning Alexandria. When Rick blew up in the explosion, my reaction was somewhere between Michonne’s “Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiick!!!!” and Daryl’s more subdued but equally heartbreaking reaction. When Daryl saw Rick blow up, I could hear the Foo Fighters’ “There Goes My Hero,” playing in his mind.

But then came the coda: Anne/Jadis stumbled upon Rick’s body, barely clinging to life, just as the helicopter was arriving. She rescued Rick, put him on the helicopter, and the last shot we see of Rick is his eyes fluttering as he is choppered away to a place “far, far away.”

Just as we predicted, the coda had Scott Gimple’s fingerprints all over it. Andrew Lincoln is not, in fact, leaving The Walking Dead universe. He’s anchoring a series of feature-length projects.

And here’s the thing: Social media reacted very well to the episode itself. Rick’s exit was hugely popular. Heartbreaking. Powerful. Perfect.

The scene that broke my heart and made me cry with Daryl. So much emotion in this picture alone. Norman Reedus is an amazing actor and I can’t wait to see what comes next with Daryl after the loss of Rick #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/AiGc7ZoOHP — Amber🦄 (@BuffyAnne02) November 5, 2018

happy we got too Scott Wilson bring hershel back to life tonight on #TheWalkingDead though it was sad that this is his last role of his life. we miss you bud. we needed you now more than ever pic.twitter.com/6TY2pkb2ye — xoxo, jordan (@jardner1719) November 5, 2018

Lessons we’ve learned about the Rickception of Rick Grimes: Shane was his courage. Hershel was his heart. Sasha was his wisdom. Michonne was his home. ❤️#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0Mjd6YHG3T — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) November 5, 2018

#TheWalkingDead was fucking amazing. The next half of this season is gonna be mind-blowing — Nö Cream (@ThePerishPriest) November 5, 2018

Couldn’t think of a better farewell for Andrew Lincoln on @TheWalkingDead 👏🏻 What a final episode that was for him. #TheWalkingDead — Jahin (@jahin14) November 5, 2018