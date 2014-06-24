How Many Of The 25 Greatest ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes Do You Agree With?

Beginning on June 30th, TBS Very Funny will celebrate 25 years of nothing by airing a whole lot of something: the 25 most popular and acclaimed episodes of Seinfeld. According to the Wrap, the list was created by using a “broad range of criteria, including past performance on TBS and the frequency of quoted lines and other references in pop culture, on fan sites, and in social media,” and yet my favorite Seinfeld quote, which is of course every line from Bee Movie, is nowhere to be seen.
The marathon begins on the 30th and lasts until July 5th, with four episodes each weeknight and five episodes on Saturday, because if there’s something TV needs right now, it’s more Seinfeld. Boy, I hope TBS devotes time to Friends reruns next — we haven’t seen those crazy kids in (checks watch) at least four minutes. Anyway, we know which episodes IMDb users think are the best. Here are TBS’ choices.
Monday, June 30
6 p.m. – “The Pen”
6:30 p.m. – “The Bizzaro Jerry”
7 p.m. – ”The Jimmy”
7:30 p.m. – “Shower Head”
Tuesday, July 1
6 p.m. – “The Sponge”
6:30 p.m. – “The Chinese Restaurant”
7 p.m. – “The Serenity Now”
7:30 p.m. – “The Implant”
Wednesday, July 2
6 p.m. – “The Hamptons”
6:30 p.m. – “The Opposite”
7 p.m. – “The Bubble Boy”
7:30 p.m. – “The Pez Dispenser”
Thursday, July 3
6 p.m. – “The Strike”
6:30 p.m. – “The Little Kicks”
7 p.m. – “The Soup Nazi”
7:30 p.m. – “The Merv Griffin Show”
Friday, July 4
6 p.m. – “The Boyfriend (Part 1)”
6:30 p.m. – “The Boyfriend (Part 2)”
7 p.m. – “The Fusilli Jerry”
7:30 p.m. – “The Marine Biologist”
Saturday, July 5
5:30 p.m. – “The Contest”
6 p.m. – “The Outing”
6:30 p.m. – “The Junior Mint”
7 p.m. – “The Puffy Shirt”
7:30 p.m. – “The Yada Yada”
I still love, you, “The Betrayal.”
Lack of “The Pothole” is very disappointing.
The Jacket
considering there’s only like 4 bad episodes of the whole series, i guess i agree with all of it
A list of the worst Seinfeld episodes would be easier.
Uhhhh…The Rye, The dinner Party and The Pony Remark are all missing. Is this a first draft of the list or what?
Also missing: The Comeback, The Engagement, The Summer Of George
Summer of George and The Pony Remark especially.
The Frogger.
The jerkstore called, and the fact that the Comeback isn’t at the very top of this list is a travishamockery. I DISAGREE WITH THIS INTERNET LIST!
Not a fan of “The Puffy Shirt”
no summer of george? well fuck this…
If you’re a fan of Crossbones, I had a mental “Spongeworthy” reference during a recent episode.
That was great. The look on that kid’s face when he was told what they were for was priceless.
Agree with Kurp. “The Betrayal” belongs on this list.
Get ride of Chinese restaurant and add in the Voice and this list is complete “HEEEEEEEEEEEEEEELLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOO LA LA LA”
I did the La La La yesterday when i was cleaning. It helped.
Some many favorites the merv griffin episode is the best. The best Jerry!
Finally someone who agrees with me!!
:) always been my fave! Nothing better than jerry playing with toys!
Alright. I’ll be the one to say it…
The two-part episodes suck. The Cadillac, The Bottle Deposit, The Boyfriend. I hates them all…
I enjoyed The Raincoats for the most part but yeah, the rest were meh.
I thought The Cadillac was good, and the first part of The Bottle Deposit was alright, but yeah, The Boyfriend sucks. Keith Hernandez is a shitty actor, as one would expect.
interesting. this list is almost identical to the rotating episodes they have for free on Crackle.
I always loved The Wigmaster.
Pimp Kramer, and the accompanying music always make me chuckle. Especially the final mugshot – “I’m not a pimp!”
Theyre all gold, Jerry. GOLD!
No comeback and no betrayal. Jugdish is getting upset.
The Contest is OVERRATED. I mean, it isn’t horrible like every episode of Enlisted, but it still sucks.
which is the one that is told backwards? with Elaine drinking peach schnapps and going to India?
The Betrayal.
That’s not going to be good for business.
That’s not going to be good for anyone…
The Bottle Deposit is sorely missing.
No love for “The Parking Garage”?