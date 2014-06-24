How Many Of The 25 Greatest ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes Do You Agree With?

Beginning on June 30th, TBS Very Funny will celebrate 25 years of nothing by airing a whole lot of something: the 25 most popular and acclaimed episodes of Seinfeld. According to the Wrap, the list was created by using a “broad range of criteria, including past performance on TBS and the frequency of quoted lines and other references in pop culture, on fan sites, and in social media,” and yet my favorite Seinfeld quote, which is of course every line from Bee Movie, is nowhere to be seen.

The marathon begins on the 30th and lasts until July 5th, with four episodes each weeknight and five episodes on Saturday, because if there’s something TV needs right now, it’s more Seinfeld. Boy, I hope TBS devotes time to Friends reruns next — we haven’t seen those crazy kids in (checks watch) at least four minutes. Anyway, we know which episodes IMDb users think are the best. Here are TBS’ choices.

Monday, June 30 6 p.m. – “The Pen”

6:30 p.m. – “The Bizzaro Jerry”

7 p.m. – ”The Jimmy”

7:30 p.m. – “Shower Head” Tuesday, July 1 6 p.m. – “The Sponge”

6:30 p.m. – “The Chinese Restaurant”

7 p.m. – “The Serenity Now”

7:30 p.m. – “The Implant” Wednesday, July 2 6 p.m. – “The Hamptons”

6:30 p.m. – “The Opposite”

7 p.m. – “The Bubble Boy”

7:30 p.m. – “The Pez Dispenser” Thursday, July 3 6 p.m. – “The Strike”

6:30 p.m. – “The Little Kicks”

7 p.m. – “The Soup Nazi”

7:30 p.m. – “The Merv Griffin Show” Friday, July 4 6 p.m. – “The Boyfriend (Part 1)”

6:30 p.m. – “The Boyfriend (Part 2)”

7 p.m. – “The Fusilli Jerry”

7:30 p.m. – “The Marine Biologist” Saturday, July 5 5:30 p.m. – “The Contest”

6 p.m. – “The Outing”

6:30 p.m. – “The Junior Mint”

7 p.m. – “The Puffy Shirt”

7:30 p.m. – “The Yada Yada”

I still love, you, “The Betrayal.”

Via the Wrap