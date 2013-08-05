How To Get Around Time Warner Cable’s Blackout Of CBS

Last week we told you that CBS and Time Warner Cable were trying to come to an agreement over how much to charge you for stuff CBS gives away for free. Currently, their disagreement on how to take you, the consumer, for a ride in the long term has become a method of taking you, the consumer, for a ride in the short term, by Time Warner Cable yanking everything CBS-related, from the broadcast network to Showtime, off the air.
Unfortunately for both parties, modern technology means we can dodge their little hissy fit. Here’s how to do it.
Buy An Antenna
Yes, they still make antennas. Yes, you can still install them on your TV. Yes, they’re cheap, surprisingly so, actually; I have a TV antenna that ran me thirty bucks, that I found with five minutes in a local electronics store. CBS isn’t ceasing all broadcasts, it’s just not running their signal on cable; if you have to watch Acronyms Fighting Crime, or niche programming like sports, an antenna, while annoying at times, will work.
Use A Proxy Server To Watch Shows On CBS.Com
In the usual dickery that accompanies this kind of thing, CBS is blocking Time Warner Cable subscribers from watching their shows online. Of course, CBS is hoping you’re dumb enough not to realize that this is fairly easy to spoof.
Essentially, all you need to do is tell CBS.com you’re not a Time Warner Cable subscriber, which you can do in less time than it takes to read this sentence. Granted, streaming through a proxy server isn’t the smoothest solution, but it’s a workable one.
Buy Shows From Amazon Instant Video
If you don’t care about seeing something the day it’s broadcast, you can just start buying episodes off of Amazon Instant Video. If you’re a Prime subscriber, you’ll be able to stream shows like Under The Dome, as well.
If You’re In New York, Use Aereo
Unfortunately, Aereo only covers New York, Boston, and Atlanta right now, so a lot of markets are essentially out of luck. But if you’re looking to get TV in New York without paying through the nose, Aereo might work not least because it’s an antenna and you even get a DVR.
Just Cut The Cord Completely
Yeah, I know, sports or American Idol or whatever, but this is not the first time a major market has been blacked out over disputes like this. More importantly, it’s not going to be the last. As TV networks view retransmission fees cable companies pay as a growing source of revenue, this is going to happen more frequently, last longer and longer, and when it ends, your net result is a higher cable bill. Cable companies don’t care about you, they just care about retransmission fees eating into their profits.
So if you’re sick of this already, it’s time to go. Because they’re only going to make streaming video more tempting.
I’m sorry but how the hell is “Buy shows from Amazon Instant Video” one of the choices? Yes, buy the shows from CBS…that’ll teach ’em! You’ve already paid for the content once and magically your TW cable bill won’t decrease by a penny even though they’ve yanked channels, so why not pay for the shows AGAIN and this time give your money directly to CBS? Sounds great.
This isn’t about “Sticking it to the man” it’s about watching your favorite show. You want to stick it to CBS and watch your show, Aero…or cut the cord.
If you want to watch, it’s an option. If you want to teach ’em both a lesson, cut the cord.
#6-Stop watching CBS, you’re either old or a horrible person.
I think watching CBS is justifiable for football related purposes.
Or you don’t want to pay for Under the Dome. I watch it via antenna.
I need my gay robot skeleton fix. That’s all I can think of that runs on CBS since they killed Jimmy Shaker, The Prequel.
It seems with every article writen about Time Warner Cable by Dan he really does not like them for some reason. I don’t understand the ire directed at a company that doesn’t use child labor. Having said that: CBS did this to DirecTV last year via the channels under their Viacom name and it was ended in eight days. I don’t see this being drawn out as CBS is bleeding out ad revenue in major markets while it tries to extort another company for shit it gives away for free.
He hates Time Warner because they are simply terribble. Poor product, high prices, horrendous customer service, not to mention the bigger issue that they have a monopoly. I have time Warner and I can’t get Hbo Go on Xbox because time Warner.
It’s a valid question.
I guess Time Warner Cable isn’t more or less objectionable than any other cable provider, but to be frank, I feel the entire industry is rotten. This entire dispute is a good example: There is no way, whatsoever, however this is resolved, that the customer wins.
If Time Warner were looking to the future instead of trying to protect a system that will inevitably collapse, I would respect them. But they’re just the music industry, all over again.
@Pete TWC is not a monopoly in any market anymore. You have the option to get television services with DirecTV or DISH in any area.
@Dan: I don’t see how this can be blamed on TWC in any regard though. CBS is trying to extort another company for 600% more money for a network they broadcast free over the air. You and I both know that if TWC just agreed to that the price increase would go to the consumer. TWC like DirecTV last year with Viacom are just trying to keep costs of services affordable for themselves and at the end of the day their customers. TWC pays more, customers pay more. Viacom, the same company here who is teh asshole in my opinion pulled its content from Netflix recently too when Netflix wouldn’t pay triple what it had been paying in its previous contract.
As far as innovation another thing is all carriers TWC, Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH are beholden to content providers. How they offer services is directly tied to their contract to carry content.
TLDR Viacom/CBS are the assholes not the companies that carry them.
@Hammer I’m going with what Dan said. They’re all greedy bastards playing at dick waving contests and the customer is the only one really suffering from these games. Picking a side is useless because they’re both awful. That said, Time Warner really needs to get overhauled if it wants to survive. Usually when you hear about terrible service from a cable company, it’s Time Warner’s archaic approach to customer service. I’m with you on content providers being little bitches too, but TWC isn’t exactly helping their own bottom line with this behavior.
simple answer: get rid of cable. did that earlier this year and haven’t regretted it since.
seriously, cbs and their networks are just greedy and once they realize that people will find a way to watch their shows, they’ll be more inclined to seek out places like hulu plus and netflix and offer content there. hell, paying 16 bucks for both netflix and hulu is way better than paying almost 200 a month for cable. if anything, it’s going to drive up piracy of shows and the least cbs can do is just suck it up and make the content available for EVERYONE.
My fiancee and I “experimented” with cord cutting two years ago now. We looked at our bills after a year and had saved a fortune. We haven’t looked back since.
The only way to cut the cord is to then either be years behind in tv content or use illegal torrents to stay current. I dont know who you had that you were paying 200 bucks for just tv but you probably could have got that significantly down by bundling internet etc. The only way you were paying 200 for just tv was full retail pricing with a bunch of equipment or tons of premium channels.
@Hammer What you said. And it’s especially stupid when you’re paying for all those premiums and there’s STILL nothing on. Dexter and Game of Thrones don’t add up to not being able to afford food or fix your car. And cutting off everything means you’re still paying someone for entertainment, whether it’s Netflix or wherever you get your DVD/Blu-rays from. Even torrenting means you’re paying for bandwidth (and more if the RIAA catches you).
We don’t even have DVR because we just couldn’t justify it when the only thing we were missing was Criminal Minds and CBS’ patently retarded approach to online content.
Actually, guys, most shows upload their episodes the next day to Amazon Instant Video. So, if you don’t watch anything the day of broadcast, then you can keep up with most shows.
to answer the hammer’s question, it was nearly 200 bucks WITH the bundle (the only option in our neighborhood is comcast. we still have them for internet. we initially got the bundle for 100 bucks a month, then it slowly went up until it was at the point that it was nearing 200 bucks a month. i was fed up with that, and since our contract with comcast was up anyway, i called them up and told them we just wanted internet and the rest was history.
and dan, i’m totally fine with not watching anything the day of the broadcast. if we do want to watch something live (sports, etc.), we stream stuff a lot through my husband’s computer. and thankfully, hulu plus is also good about getting stuff up the next day after airtime. plus since we have favorite shows on there, the new episodes just show up in our queue, so we don’t have to seek them out. (i’d totally do amazon instant video, but i am not keen that it’s only for prime subscribers. i’d totally do it if they did a similar model to hulu and netflix. give the prime subscribers some neat perks (free downloads of episodes or discounts on dvds/blu-rays of shows?) and i’d be just fine with it. food for thought.
An antenna is a surprisingly simple option. They can be purchased online for cheap ($40) or even DIY. You’ll probably need a signal amplifier though, but those run about $30 as well. On my house I mounted the antenna to the pole that used to have the DirecTV dish. The wiring was there already and everything. It’s pretty simple. I get all the major networks and a handful of different PBS stations, all in HD. [www.antennaweb.org] is a good place to start.
Good point on the sigamp. You’ll probably need that even in urban areas.
Or I could just shout BAZINGA! after random sentences. It might catch on with family.
How do you do the proxy server thing?
I haven’t had cable for 8 years now and it’s great. Netflix through the PS3 and a digital antenna to get most of the football I want during the college season. It’s just fantastic.
Most of the football you want is not enough football. We want ALL of the football.
Once the NFL decides it can make more money charging fans for the individual games (something I sincerely believe they want to make happen), it’s pretty much over for our current model of television.
Time Warner is the worst. I called this weekend about them pulling Showtime, and I got a person that barely spoke English. I asked where he was receiving the call and he said, “America.” When I asked what part of America, he replied, “Guatamala.” Through some assertive complaining, I got a refund for my Showtime subscription dating back to when Dexter premiered, on the basis that I only subscribe for that show.
If he said “Guatamala” he wasn´t from Guatemala, or else he would have said it correctly. And he wasn´t lying, Guatemala is in America, it´s just you got so used to think America is just the USA, when there are 35 countries which could be called America, just because they´re part of the continent.
I was fully aware of the fact the Guatemala is in Central America, and that he wasn’t lying. My incorrect spelling of it doesn’t change the point of my comment that he was being shady with his response. I didn’t accuse him of lying on the phone, or in that post. My point was that Time Warner is using a low cost customer service option, where the person supposed to be helping has little to no ablity to do so, partially because they (or at least this person I was speaking to) barely speak English. In summary, they suck.
Soooo, I still have all my CBS channels…Was able to watch Tiger all weekend. Whats special about me?
Your local affiliate might negotiate its own retransmission deal; that’s how Atlanta was largely spared this mess.
Everything in this post besides the words “an antenna” are unnecessary.
The Showtime blackout is what gets me. The only thing I ever watch on CBS is football.
How will we know how Ted met his children’s mother?
You paid paid $30 for an antenna?!
You can get an antenna for $10 at Best Buy. Do not be fooled by these more expensive “HD Antennas”. The $10 one gets the same amount of channels and quality as the more expensive ones.
The “installation” is as simple as plugging the end of the antenna into the back of your HD TV.
Eh, I needed one day-of for my job and it was what BB had. If they’ve got a $10 antenna then yeah, get that.
Time Warner is trying to kill Secretariat! No but really Craig Ferguson is all I watch on the network.
TWC already stated all customers who currently pay for Showtime will get Starz and encore free during the interruption plus be credited for Showtime charges once the channel is restored.
I honestly hope everyone will join hands and just flat out boycott Discovery and it’s affiliated networks. This has just gone too far. It’s pathetic that we live in an age where they have so little respect for their audience, and more importantly science, that they would pull this garbage. BOYCOTT THIS CHANNEL THAT HAS GONE TOO FAR! SERIOUSLY! They owe an apology to the entire science watching community. They should be forced to change their name. Screw you Discovery channel. Honestly. Have you no pride?
Getting Starz and Encore does nothing for me since “Dexter” and “Ray Donovan” are not shown on those channels.
I know the first rule of usenet is don’t talk about usenet, but…
[lifehacker.com]