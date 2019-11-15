From a treasure trove of animated classics to forgotten, oddball live-action films about ducks and ghosts, the Disney+ rollout has featured all kinds of goodies. Obviously, since Disney’s Netflix-killer only began streaming two days ago, the outlet has plenty to do to expand its already massive catalog of titles. And while some Disney-adjacent properties, like the Marvel-Sony Spider-Man films, won’t be included anytime soon, there’s at least an official way by which subscribers can voice their opinion(s) about what should be added to the queue.

As noted by Comic Book, Disney+ subscribers can officially request up to three movies or television series titles at a time via the platform’s “Help Center.” The instructions for doing so are simple enough: (1) log in to your Disney+ account on your preferred mobile device, television, or personal computer; (2) select “Help” from the drop-down menu; (3) select “Give Feedback” from the available options; then, finally, (4) choose “Request a film or show” from the drop-down menu presented. You can only enter three titles at a time, but there’s no limit as to how many times you can fill the form out.

Obviously, make sure to comb through Disney+’s current catalog to make sure you’re not asking for something that’s already available, or will be made available once those titles’ current licensing deals are up. (For example, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its sequel are tied up at HBO, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok are still over at Netflix.) Nor is this tactic anything new, as Netflix, Hulu, and other prominent streamers have allowed users to submit requests or suggestions. Even so, it’s kind of a fun little trick.

