The Emmys air tonight with absolutely no host to speak of, which is a refreshing change in a way. It certainly worked for the Oscars.

For anyone who wishes to follow Sunday night’s live event — to catch any bonkers speeches, stars who manage to trip on their way toward the mic, and (of course) to see who wins these categories (see our overall predictions plus some Game of Thrones-specific analysis for more) after a hefty amount of rallying stunts — there are multiple of ways to do so. It won’t be all Thrones all night, hopefully, since Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and SNL all received double-digit nods in their own right.

The ceremony will be broadcast on FOX this year, at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. While most traditional way to watch is through an actual television set, if you’ve got a cable subscription, you can log in on FOX’s website or use their FOX NOW app if you’re into the mobile side of things. If you’re a cord cutter, then Hulu, Sling TV, fubtoTV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV NOW, and more will have you covered.

In addition to the upfront action, there will be red-carpet shenanigans to enjoy. EW.com and PEOPLE will host a Red Carpet Live pre-show starting at 6:00 pm EST. FOX will also air a pre-show event starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, so you can watch all the TV names of your choice arrive, dressed in gowns as expensive as your vehicle. Of course, all the huge developments will also appear on the Emmys.com website, and be sure to check out UPROXX’s Emmys coverage, including a running winners list. If you want to do some last-minute catchup on this year’s nominees, you can find them here.