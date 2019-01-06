How To Watch The 2019 Golden Globes Online Tonight

Getty Image

The Golden Globes air on NBC tonight (at 8:00pm EST), which means that the series will be easy to watch for anyone near an operable TV. If you’re out of pocket (or simply prefer a digital connection), though, do you have options? Happily, the answer is “yes,” and there are multiple available methods to take advantage of while Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the event live.

If you’d like to go the app route, NBC graciously offers apps for several platforms, but you need to hold a cable subscription and have ready access to your account information, which will either be a code or a password. Also — at least to stream the show live — you must be lucky enough to be within the broadcast range of affiliates in major U.S. cities such as NYC, LA, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Hartford, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, or San Diego.

However, folks in smaller cities or even some rural areas have other options. YouTube TV ($40 per month) includes live NBC streaming in most areas. If one subscribes to Hulu’s live TV service ($40 per month) or Sling TV (the $25 plan), you will likely be able to stream the Globes live on tablets and phones (again, check if your city will stream NBC live on your plan). If one doesn’t already subscribe to these services, there’s an option for free trials, or you can sign up for a month-to-month membership. For those who wonder if cord-cutting is worth the plunge, we have a handy guide to explain the particulars.

Even if you choose not to watch the entire Globes ceremony, we’ll be covering the standout moments and clips throughout Sunday night, and depending on what happens, some moments might be worth carrying over into Monday. In addition, our Instagram and Twitter accounts will provide live commentary, and we’ll have a running winners’ list available once the show begins.